Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Chandigarh vs Jammu and Kashmir: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast

Chandigarh will square off against Jammu and Kashmir in the second round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Saturday. This Group C fixture will be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad.

Chandigarh walked past Mizoram unscathed in their first game of this edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. It was a solid all-round effort from them.

After being put in to bat first, Arslan Khan (131) and Ankit Kaushik (117) smashed centuries to help Chandigarh score 364 in their quota of 50 overs. Sandeep Sharma and Murugan Ashwin then grabbed three wickets each to knock over Mizoram on 149 for a huge 215-run victory.

Jammu and Kashmir, meanwhile, didn’t have the best of starts to the tournament. They faced Karnataka in their opening game in Ahmedabad, where they suffered a heavy loss.

The bowlers struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as Karnataka posted a mammoth 402 on the board. In reply, Yudhvir Singh Charak scored a fighting 39-ball 64 but the others faltered as they got bundled out on 180 to lose the game by 222 runs.

Chandigarh vs Jammu and Kashmir Match Details

Match: Chandigarh vs Jammu and Kashmir, Round 2, Group C, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 25, 2023, Saturday, 9 am IST

Venue: Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad

Chandigarh vs Jammu and Kashmir Pitch Report

The Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad offers a very good track for batting. The batters generally enjoy batting here as the ball comes nicely onto the bat, and the bowlers will have to hit the right areas consistently. They often tend to miss their mark.

Chandigarh vs Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast

The conditions in Ahmedabad on Saturday will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature expected to range between 22 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh vs Jammu and Kashmir Probable Xl

Chandigarh

Manan Vohra (c), Arslan Khan, Gaurav Puri, Ankit Kaushik, Mayank Sidhu (wk), Bhagmender Lather, Raj Bawa, Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep singh, Sandeep Sharma, Karan Kaila

Jammu and Kashmir

Qamran Iqbal, Shubham Khajuria (c), Fazil Rashid (wk), Henan Nazir Malik, Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sahil Lotra, Abid Mushtaq, Umran Malik

Chandigarh vs Jammu and Kashmir Prediction

The two sides have had contrasting starts to the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. It won’t be easy for Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday as they will be facing Chandigarh, who are coming off a comprehensive win over Mizoram.

Prediction: Chandigarh to win this contest.

Poll : Umran Malik to pick up two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes