Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Chhattisgarh will lock horns with Meghalaya in a Group B game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 at Dr Soni Stadium in Jaipur on November 25.

Amandeep Khare's Chhattisgarh started their campaign on a losing note with a 40-run defeat against Services. They are currently seventh in the standings with a net run rate of -0.8.

Unfortunately, Khare couldn't bat due to an injury and uncertainty looms around his availability for the upcoming game against Meghalaya. Leg-spinner Shubham Singh scalped four wickets, conceding 64 runs in his nine-over spell.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya failed to create an impact in their season opener, registering a 32-run defeat over Vidarbha. They are at the sixth spot in the standings with an NRR of -0.64.

Kishan Lyngdoh was the standout batter for Meghalaya, scoring 57 runs off 75 balls, including seven fours. Medium pacer Dippu Sangma starred with the ball, scalping four wickets. They need to collectively put their best foot forward to bag their first win of the season.

Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Match Details

Match: Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya, Round 2, Group B

Date and Time: November 25, 2023, Saturday, 9:00 a.m. IST

Venue: Dr. Soni Stadium, Jaipur

Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to assist both batters and bowlers. Pacers are expected to get lateral movement with spinners getting enough turn to trouble batters. Anything above 260 would be a good total on this surface.

Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Weather Report

The temperatures in Jaipur will hover around 26 degree Celsius with humidity levels at around 49 percent.

Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Probable Xl

Chhattisgarh

Ajay Jadav Mandal, Amandeep Khare (c), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Eknath Kerkar (wk), Rishabh Tiwari, Sanjeet Desai, Shashank Singh, Shubham Agarwal, Shubham Singh, Sourabh Majumdar, Satyam Dubey

Meghalaya

Raj Biswa, Tanmay Mishra, Nakul Harpal Verma (wk), Kishan Lyngdoh, Dippu Sangma, Akash Choudhary (c), Anish Charak, Swarajeet Das, Larry Sangma, Rajesh Bishnoi Jr, Jaskirat Singh

Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Prediction

Chhattisgarh are clear favorites to win this Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 match and add their first win of the season. Meghalaya, on the other hand, are a much less experienced side and are likely to endure yet another defeat.

Prediction: Chhattisgarh to win this game.

Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A