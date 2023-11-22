Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Group A, Puducherry vs Railways: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Puducherry and Railways are set to go head-to-head in a Round 1 Group A match at the KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur on Thursday, November 23,

In the last Vijay Hazare Trophy, Puducherry faced a challenging season, finishing sixth in the group stage with only two wins out of six matches. Conversely, Railways secured the fourth spot, maintaining a balanced record with three wins and three losses.

Paras Dogra emerged as the top run-scorer for Puducherry with 386 runs while Railways' Shivam Chaudhary led their batting charts with 388 runs. Karn Sharma, with 13 wickets, spearheaded Railways' bowling.

Karn Sharma, who captained Railways in the previous edition, is likely to continue in the leadership role this season. Akash Kargave, who led Puducherry in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, is expected to captain the team.

Notable players in the Puducherry lineup include Damodarah Rohit, Arun Karthik, and Paras Dogra while Railways relies on Shivam, Ashutosh Sharma, and Bhargav Merai as key contributors.

Puducherry vs Railways Match Details

Match: Puducherry vs Railways, Round 1, Group A, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 23, 2023, 9:00 am IST

Venue: KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur

Puducherry vs Railways Pitch Report

The pitch at KSCA Cricket (3) Ground in Alur is a slow wicket to bat on. The average first-innings score here has been approximately 200 runs. Bowlers have been dominant in the initial phases while the batting conditions will get better as the game develops.

Puducherry vs Railways Weather Forecast

The weather at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur, is expected to be mild with a temperature of 23°C. There's a slight chance of precipitation at 13% and the humidity is relatively high at 84%. The weather is anticipated to be mostly cloudy on Thursday morning.

Puducherry vs Railways Probable Xl

Puducherry

Akash Kargave (c), Damodaran Rohit, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Arun Karthik(wk), Paras Dogra, Manik Beri, Fabid Ahmed, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Abin Mathew, Gurvinder Singh, Gaurav Yadav.

Railways

Shivam Chaudhary, Vivek Singh, Bhargav Merai, Pratham Singh, Upendra Yadav (wk), Mohammad Saif, Ashutosh Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Rahul Sharma, Karn Sharma (c), Adarsh Singh/Raj Choudhary.

Puducherry vs Railways Prediction

Railways secured a victory over Puducherry in the previous season by a three-wicket margin and had an overall more successful campaign. However, Puducherry appears formidable this season, boasting players like Shivam, Karn Sharma, and Mohammad Saif.

Anticipate a competitive season opener as both teams aim to kick off their campaign with a positive start.

Prediction: The chasing side is expected to win the game.

Puducherry vs Railways Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: JioCinema (Tentative)