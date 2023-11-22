Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Group B, Chhattisgarh vs Services: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 kicks off on November 23. It will be played across nine venues and on the opening day, Chhattisgarh will take on Services in Round One. This is a Group B fixture and it will be played at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur.

Chhattisgarh were placed in Group C last year. They finished in the middle of the points table, having won three games and lost as many. Grabbing 14 points, it wasn’t enough for them to make it to the quarter-finals and will be looking to come up with improved performance.

Chhattisgarh have a relatively young side in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. Shashank Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Amandeep Khare, and Shubham Singh are the notable experienced players in the side and will have to take most of the responsibility in the premier 50-over domestic competition.

Services also struggled in the last edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. They finished with eight points under their belt after managing to win only two games out of six. They will have to fire in unison in the upcoming edition to make It to the knockout stages of the tournament.

The batting lies heavily on the shoulders of Nitin Tanwar, Ravi Chauhan, Nakul Sharma and Mohit Ahlawat. Pulkit Narang, Mohit Kumar and Arjun Sharma form the bowling department and they will have to bring out their A-game to start the tournament on a winning note.

Chhattisgarh vs Services Match Details

Match: Chhattisgarh vs Services, Round 1, Group B, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 23th, 2023, Thursday, 9 AM IST

Venue: Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Chhattisgarh vs Services Pitch Report

The Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur is slow in nature. The ball tends to grip off the surface, and the batters will have to be patient here as the spinners will create a solid impact. Anything around 300 will be a good total to defend here at this venue.

Chhattisgarh vs Services Weather Forecast

The temperature in Jaipur on Thursday is expected to range between 14 and 27 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Chhattisgarh vs Services Probable Xl

Chhattisgarh

Sanjeet Desai, Sourabh Majumdar, Shashank Singh, Amandeep Khare, Ashutosh Singh, Rishabh Tiwari, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shubham Agarwal, Eknath Kerkar (wk), Ajay Jadav Mandal, Shubham Singh

Services

Nitin Tanwar, Anshul Gupta, Ravi Chauhan, Nitin Yadav, Nakul Sharma, Rajat Paliwal, Mohit Ahlawat (wk), Pulkit Narang, Mohit Kumar, Arjun Sharma, Poonam Poonia

Chhattisgarh vs Services Prediction

Chhattisgarh and Services are placed in Group B. Both sides will go head-to-head in the Pink City on Thursday and will be looking to start the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on a winning note.

Chhattisgarh have all the bases covered, and expect them to beat Services in their opening game.

Prediction: Chhattisgarh to win this contest.

Chhattisgarh vs Services Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: JioCinema (Tentative)