Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Group C, Jammu and Kashmir vs Karnataka: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Jammu and Kashmir will be squaring off against Karnataka in the first round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Thursday. Both sides are placed in Group C, and Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad will be hosting this encounter.

Jammu and Kashmir had a memorable tournament last year when they qualified for the knockout stages. They won five games out of six in the group stages and finished second. They beat Kerala in the preliminary quarterfinal but succumbed to Assam in the third quarterfinal to bow out of the tournament.

Shubham Khajuria has been handed the responsibility of leading Jammu and Kashmir in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, and Umran Malik have a decent amount of experience under their belt and will play a vital role. They will be looking to go all the way in this edition.

Karnataka also had a fantastic season last year when they topped Group B after winning six games out of seven. They beat Jharkhand and Punjab in the preliminary quarter-final and quarter-final, respectively, but lost to Saurashtra in their semi-final clash. They will be hoping to go one step ahead in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.

Experienced batter Mayank Agarwal will be leading Karnataka in the upcoming edition. Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Krishnappa Gowtham, and Jagadeesha Suchith have been regular members of the side for a number of years, and they clearly are one of the strong contenders to lift the title.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Karnataka Match Details

Match: Jammu and Kashmir vs Karnataka, Round 1, Group C, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 24th, 2023, Thursday, 9 AM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad

Jammu and Kashmir vs Karnataka Pitch Report

The surface at Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground looks to be a good one for batting. The pacers may get some lateral movement off the surface, but as the batters spend some time in the middle, they can start playing their strokes freely. Expect a high-scoring affair on Thursday.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Karnataka Weather Forecast

The temperature in Ahmedabad on matchday is expected to be in the mid-20s. It will stay pleasant throughout the day, with zero chances of rain.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Karnataka Probable Xl

Jammu and Kashmir

Shubham Pundir, Sahil Lotra, Abhinav Puri, Qamran Iqbal, Shubham Khajuria (c), Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, Fazil Rashid (wk), Umran Malik, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abid Mushtaq

Karnataka

Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Nikin Jose, Manoj Bhandage, Sharath BR (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Jammu and Kashmir vs Karnataka Prediction

Both Jammu and Kashmir reached the knockout stages of the competition last year and will be looking to emulate the same performances in the upcoming edition. Expect a cracking contest between both sides in Ahmedabad.

Karnataka is an experienced unit, and expect them to walk past Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Prediction: Karnataka to win this encounter.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Karnataka Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A