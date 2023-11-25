Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Gujarat vs Rajasthan: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Gujarat will lock horns with Rajasthan in the Group D match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Saturday, November 25. The match will take place at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26 in Chandigarh.

Gujarat are coming into this encounter on the back of a 36-run win over Assam. They are currently placed third in Group D standings of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 with a net run rate of 0.720.

Saurav Chauhan led the team's batting unit with an unbeaten 108 off 82 balls, including 11 fours and four sixes. Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla was the wrecker in chief with a three-wicket haul.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan registered a whopping 161-run win over Arunachal Pradesh in their season opener. They are currently leading the Group D points table with a net run rate of 3.22.

Captain Deepak Hooda was the wrecker-in-chief with the bat, scoring 114 runs off 103 balls. His innings included 15 fours and a couple of sixes. Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar was the standout bowler for Rajasthan with a five-wicket haul.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Gujarat vs Rajasthan Match Details

Match: Gujarat vs Rajasthan, Round 2, Group D

Date and Time: November 25, 2023, Saturday, 9:00 am IST

Venue: Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh

Gujarat vs Rajasthan Pitch Report

The surface lacked pace in the initial encounter as slow bowlers got brilliant assistance. Any score above 250 would be tough for the chasing side on this 22-yard strip.

Gujarat vs Rajasthan Weather Report

As per the forecast, the weather is expected to be sunny with temperatures around 26 degrees Celsius and humidity around 55 percent.

Gujarat vs Rajasthan Probable Xl

Gujarat

Kshitij Patel, Het Patel (wk), Priyank Panchal, Kathan Patel, Saurav Chauhan, Jayveer Parmar, Chirag Gandhi, Vishal Jayswal, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja (c), Arzan Nagwaswalla

Rajasthan

Mahipal Lomror, Kunal Singh Rathore (wk), Deepak Hooda (c), Aniket Choudhary, Deepak Chahar, Yash Kothari, Abhijeet Tomar, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Salman Khan, Rahul Chahar

Gujarat vs Rajasthan Prediction

Both sides are coming into this Vijay Hazare 2023 clash on the back of victories. However, Rajasthan have more firepower in their ranks with the likes of IPL players such as Deepak Hooda, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mahipal Lomror.

Prediction: Rajasthan to win this game.

Gujarat vs Rajasthan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A