Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Gujarat will take on Uttar Pradesh in the 62nd match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Wednesday (November 29). The match will take place at the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh.

Gujarat have won two out of three matches and are placed second in Group D. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh have won and lost one match each and are fourth.

Gujarat defeated Arunachal Pradesh in their last outing by eight wickets. Having been put into bat first, Arunachal Pradesh were bundled out for 159 runs in 35.1 overs. Jayveer Parmar and Piyush Chawla picked up three wickets each for Gujarat. Skipper Chintan Gaja picked up two wickets, while Arzan Nagwaswalla dismissed one batter.

During the chase, wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel scored a century and guided Gujarat to their second win of the season. They chased down the target of 160 runs in just 13 overs.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh won the toss and elected to bowl against Rajasthan in their last match. Opener Abhijeet Tomar scored a half-century, while Mahipal Lomror and Kunal Singh Rathore made 30-plus runs each. They helped Rajasthan post a total of 211 runs before getting all out in 48.3 overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for Uttar Pradesh, with four wickets for 20 runs in 9.3 overs, including two maiden overs. Kartik Tyagi and Nitish Rana took three wickets each.

Uttar Pradesh couldn’t handle the challenge of Rajasthan’s bowlers and were bowled out in 41.5 overs. They could make only 151 runs and lost the match by 60 runs.

Rahul Chahar took a fifer for Rajasthan. Khaleel Ahmed picked up three wickets, while Sahil Diwan took two wickets.

Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh Match Details

Match: Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh, Match 62, Group D

Date and Time: November 29, 9:00 AM PM IST

Venue: Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh

Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh Pitch Report

The surface at the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh will likely have a lot to offer the batters in this match. The average first innings total in the last five matches here has been 247 runs.

The teams chasing the total have won two out of three matches at this venue this season. Thus, the teams winning the toss will look to bowl first.

Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh Weather Report

The weather is likely to remain hazy throughout the match. There might be an ample amount of sunlight during the entirety of this game. The temperature might increase as the match progresses.

Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh Probable XIs

Gujarat

Priyank Panchal, Urvil Patel (wk), Aarya Desai, Saurav Chauhan, Chintan Gaja (c), Kshitij Patel, Chirag Gandhi, Piyush Chawla, Vishal Jayswal, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Jayveer Parmar

Uttar Pradesh

Madhav Kaushik, Swastik Chikara, Aryan Juyal, Priyam Garg, Nitish Rana (c), Sameer Rizvi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shiva Singh, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi

Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh Match Prediction

Gujarat have been on a dominant run this season. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh did very well with the ball but the batters failed to capitalize in the last match. The former might have an upper hand here over Uttar Pradesh.

Prediction: Gujarat to win the match.

Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A