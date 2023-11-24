Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are set to face each other in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Saturday, November 25. The Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground, I.T. Park in Chandigarh will host the contest.

Uttar Pradesh, led by Karan Sharma, had a reasonable outing last time around. They advanced to the semi-final before losing to Maharashtra in the quarter-final. They have a strong squad this time around.

Despite not having one of their key players in Rinku Singh, they have the potential to go all the way. The likes of Akshdeep Nath, Shivam Mavi and Ankit Rajpoot are expected to step up for Uttar Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh, on the other hand, started their campaign after beating Andhra by seven wickets in their previous match. After opting to field first, they bowled Andhra out for 206 in 47.3 overs.

Vinay Galetiya and Vaibhav Arora picked up three wickets apiece. Amit Kumar and Akash Vashist scored 78 and 53 respectively as Himachal Pradesh chased down the target with 39 balls left in their innings.

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Match Details

Match: Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh, Group D, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 25, 2023, on Saturday, 09:00 am IST

Venue: Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground, I.T. Park, Chandigarh

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Chandigarh was an excellent one for batting when Assam and Gujarat played on it. More than 600 runs were scored and another high-scoring match seems to be on the cards.

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Weather Report

Playing conditions are expected to be pleasant with temperatures in the range of 22 and 26 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain for the time being and the humidity will also be on the lower side.

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Probable Xl

Himachal Pradesh

Ekant Sen, Sumeet Verma, Amit Kumar, Nikhil Gangta (c), Prashant Chopra (wk), Arpit Guleria, Rishi Dhawan, Mayank Dagar, Akash Vasisht, Vinay Galetiya, Vaibhav Arora

Uttar Pradesh

Madhav Kaushik, Aryan Juyal (wk), Priyam Garg, Karan Sharma (c), Saurabh Kumar, Akshdeep Nath, Shivam Mavi, Ankit Rajpoot, Shivam Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shiva Singh

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Prediction

Both Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have balanced teams for the tournament. It will be tough to count any of them out. Given the conditions and strengths of both teams, the chasing team should win the upcoming contest.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A