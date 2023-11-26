Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Jharkhand vs Meghalaya: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Jharkhand will cross swords with Meghalaya in a Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 at Dr Soni Stadium in Jaipur on November 27, Monday.

Under the captaincy of Virat Singh, Jharkhand started their campaign with a win over Maharashtra. However, they lost to Hyderabad in their next game, losing by 17 runs. With two points in their account, Jharkhand would be aiming to add more to their tally before it gets too late.

In their most recent game, Hyderabad batted first and posted a dominating total of 297/8 in 50 overs. Sushant Mishra, Vinayak Vikram and Nadeem scalped two wickets apiece in the first innings.

In reply, Jharkhand collapsed to 280/8 in 50 overs, losing the game by 17 runs. Saurabh Tiwary was the top-scorer with 78 runs.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya is at the bottom of the standings with two consecutive defeats against Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh. They are carrying an NRR of -1.090 and would need to bounce back stronger to stand a chance of making it to the knockouts.

In their recent game, Chhattisgarh batted first and racked up 290/7 in 50 overs. Larry Sangma scalped a three-fer for Meghalaya. In response, they collapsed to 213 runs in 46.3 overs, losing the game by 77 runs.

Jharkhand vs Meghalaya Match Details

Match: Jharkhand vs Meghalaya, Round 3, Group B

Date and Time: November 27, 2023, Monday, 9:00 am IST

Venue: Dr Soni Stadium, Jaipur

Jharkhand vs Meghalaya Pitch Report

The 22-yard strip is assisting both batters and bowlers. Pacers would extract bounce and lateral movement in the initial few overs with the new ball. Spinners are expected to get fair turn on this track in the middle overs. Any score above 250 would be a tough one for the chasing side.

Jharkhand vs Meghalaya Weather Report

The forecast rules out any rain with temperatures going as high as 26 degree Celsius. However, cloudy weather may help pacers for a few overs at the start.

Jharkhand vs Meghalaya Probable Xl

Jharkhand

Aryaman Sen, Virat Singh (c), Saurabh Tiwary, Vikash Vishal, Supriyo Chakraborty, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Anukul Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Varun Aaron, Sushant Mishra, Vinayak Vikram

Meghalaya

Raj Biswa, Tanmay Mishra, Nakul Harpal Verma (wk), Kishan Lyngdoh, Jaskirat Singh, Dippu Sangma, Akash Choudhary (c), Rajesh Bishnoi Jr, Swarajeet Das, Anish Charak, Larry Sangma

Jharkhand vs Meghalaya Prediction

Jharkhand are clear favorites entering this match against a less experienced Meghalaya outfit. The team led by Virat Singh has quality players in all three departments and Jharkhand could bag their second win of the season.

Prediction: Jharkhand to win this game.

Jharkhand vs Meghalaya Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A