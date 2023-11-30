Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Meghalaya vs Services: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Meghalaya and Services will cross swords in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Friday, December 1. The KL Saini Ground in Jaipur will host the contest.

Meghalaya, led by Akash Choudhary, are currently seventh in the table with a net run rate of -1.608 after losses in all five of their matches. They lost to Maharashtra by four wickets in their previous match.

After being put in to bat first, Meghalaya scored 227 in 47.5 overs on the back of half-centuries from Raj Biswa and Nakul Verma. Maharashtra chased down the target with 9.3 overs to spare.

Services, led by Rajat Paliwal, on the other hand, have had a decent run as they are placed second in the table with 12 points and a net run rate of +1.121 thanks to wins in three out of four games.

They will go into the match after beating Hyderabad by six wickets. After being asked to chase down a target of 211, Services romped home with 55 balls left. Skipper Paliwal scored an unbeaten 77.

Meghalaya vs Services Match Details

Match: Meghalaya vs Services, Group B, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: December 1, 2023, on Friday, 09:00 a.m. IST

Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Meghalaya vs Services Pitch Report

The pitch in Jaipur has been decent for batting and has favored the team batting second. Scores around 250 can be expected and the teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Meghalaya vs Services Weather Report

The playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around 21 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain for the time being. The humidity will be in the 30s and 40s.

Meghalaya vs Services Probable Xl

Meghalaya

Raj Biswa, Nakul Harpal Verma (wk), Kishan Lyngdoh, Jaskirat Singh, Akash Choudhary (c), Rajesh Bishnoi Jr, Swarajeet Das, Larry Sangma, Tanmay Mishra, Sanvert Kurkalang, Nafees Siddique.

Services

Shubham Rohilla, Ravi Chauhan, Vineet Dhankhar, Rajat Paliwal (c), Mohit Ahlawat (wk), Arjun Sharma, Pulkit Narang, Varun Choudhary, Anshul Gupta, Nitin Yadav, Poonam Poonia.

Meghalaya vs Services Prediction

Services will go into the match as the favorites. They have the momentum while Meghalaya have clearly struggled to find the right combination for the tournament.

Prediction: Services to win the match.

Meghalaya vs Services Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

