Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Odisha vs Puducherry: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Odisha and Puducherry will lock horns against each other in the 76th match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Friday, December 1, at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur. Both teams are placed in Group A. Odisha have won one out of four matches and are in second-last position. Puducherry have won and lost two matches each and are in 6th position.

Odisha lost their last game against Saurashtra after posting a total of just 99 runs on the board. Sandeep Pattnaik scored 42 runs off 73 deliveries for Odisha, and only one other batter managed to make a double-digit score. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja took five wickets for 16 runs in 5.1 overs.

Saurashtra struggled initially but managed to reach the target of 100 runs in 24.4 overs. Rajesh Mohanty and Debabrata Pradhan took three wickets each for Odisha.

Puducherry were bundled out for 67 runs in their last match against Mumbai in 24.4 overs. Only three batters managed to make a double-digit score. Mumbai reached the target of 68 runs in just 12.3 overs and won by seven wickets. Gaurav Yadav, Saurabh J Yadav, and Abin Mathew took one wicket each.

Odisha vs Puducherry Match Details

Match: Odisha vs Puducherry, Match 76, Group A

Date and Time: December 1, 9:00 AM PM IST

Venue: KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

Odisha vs Puducherry Pitch Report

A total of four matches have been played at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur this season. The teams batting first have managed to cross the 250-run mark only once. The teams chasing the total have won three out of these four matches. The team winning the toss might look to bowl here.

Odisha vs Puducherry Weather Report

The weather will likely remain sunny throughout this match. The temperature might remain over 20 degrees in this game. It might cross the 25-degree mark in the second half.

Odisha vs Puducherry Probable XIs

Odisha

Sandeep Pattnaik, Shantanu Mishra, Subhranshu Senapati, Rajesh Dhuper (c), Biplab Samantray (wk), Abhishek Raut, Abhishek Yadav, Rakesh Pattnaik, Prayash Singh, Debabrata Pradhan, Rajesh Mohanty

Puducherry

Akash Kargave, Jay Pande, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Damodaran Rohit (c), Paras Dogra, Arun Karthik (wk), Fabid Ahmed, Sagar Udeshi, Gaurav Yadav, Abin Mathew, Saurabh J Yadav

Odisha vs Puducherry Match Prediction

Odisha have been able to score more than 200 runs only once in the tournament in four matches. Puducherry have been in a similar situation and were bundled out for just 67 runs in their last outing. Toss might be a deciding factor in this game.

Prediction: Puducherry to win the match.

Odisha vs Puducherry Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A