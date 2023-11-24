Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Puducherry vs Saurashtra: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Puducherry are all set to cross swords with Saurashtra in the second round of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Saturday, November 25. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host this clash. Both sides are placed in Group A and will be looking to come out on top in the City of Gardens on Saturday.

Puducherry faced Railways in their opening game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and managed managed to hold their nerves to emerge victorious in a low-scoring thriller. They will look to make it two wins in a row when they face Saurashtra on Saturday.

Against Railways, the Puducherry batters faltered before Fabid Ahmed's fighting knock of 64 lower down the order to take them to a competitive total of 172. A collective effort from their bowlers helped them knock over Railways on 150 to win the game by 22 runs. Abin Mathew registered splendid figures of 4/41.

Saurashtra, on the other hand, suffered a loss against Kerala in their first fixture of the tournament in another low-scoring thriller in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. They will be looking to forget the loss quickly and bounce back in their upcoming clash against Puducherry.

Only Vishvaraj Jadeja (98) and skipper Jaydev Unadkat (37) got to double digits as Saurashtra were bundled out on 185 after being put in to bat first. Ankur Panwar grabbed four wickets but it wasn’t enough as Kerala got across the line in the 48th over with three wickets in hand.

Puducherry vs Saurashtra Match Details

Match: Puducherry vs Saurashtra, Round 2, Group A, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 25, 2023, Saturday, 9 AM IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Puducherry vs Saurashtra Pitch Report

The track at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium looks like a belter for batting. The bowlers often go on a journey if they miss their mark and the short boundaries don’t help them either. Batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings and fans can expect a high-scoring affair on Saturday.

Puducherry vs Saurashtra Weather Forecast

Unfortunately, the forecast doesn't predict ideal conditions for a game of cricket. There is a 50% chance of rain predicted on Saturday in Bengaluru, with the temperature expected to be in the low-20s.

Puducherry vs Saurashtra Probable Xl

Puducherry

Damodaran Rohit (c), Akash Kargave, Sagar Udeshi, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Abin Mathew, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Fabid Ahmed, Gaurav Yadav, Arun Karthik (wk), Paras Dogra, Jay Pande

Saurashtra

Sheldon Jackson (wk), Arpit Vasavada, Prerak Mankad, Harvik Desai, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Samarth Vyas, Parth Bhut , Vishvaraj Jadeja, Ankur Panwar

Puducherry vs Saurashtra Prediction

Both sides were involved in low-scoring thrillers in their respective openers in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. They have quality players on their side and fans can expect a cracking contest when they go head-to-head in the capital city of Karnataka.

Saurashtra look like a slightly more balanced unit in comparison to Puducherry, so expect them to grab their first win of the competition in this game.

Prediction: Saurashtra to win this Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 match.

Puducherry vs Saurashtra Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

