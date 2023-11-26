Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh will face each other in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Sunday, November 27. The Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26 in Chandigarh will host the contest.

Rajasthan, led by Deepak Hooda, are currently sitting pretty on top of the table with four points and a net run rate of +2.911, thanks to wins in both their matches. They beat Gujarat by five wickets in their previous game.

After opting to field first, Rajasthan bowled their opponents out for 128 in 29 overs. Deepak Chahar was stupendous after he finished with figures of 10-1-41-6. Rajasthan chased down the target in 28.4 overs.

Uttar Pradesh also got off to a winning start in their campaign after beating Himachal Pradesh by seven wickets on Saturday. After opting to field first, UP bowled Himachal out for 276 in 50 overs.

Thereafter, UP chased down the target with 13 overs left in their innings. Swastik Chikara scored 117 off 101 to take his team past the finish line. Priyam Garg also made 74 runs off 72 balls.

Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh Match Details

Match: Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh, Group D, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 27, 2023, on Sunday, 09:00 a.m. IST

Venue: Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh

Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh Pitch Report

A high-scoring match does not seem to be on the cards. The match between Andhra and Himachal Pradesh was a low-scoring affair. Batters need to be circumspect as scores above the 250-run mark can be tough to achieve.

Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh Weather Report

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around 22 and 26 degrees Celsius throughout the match. Playing conditions will be pleasant enough.

Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh Probable Xl

Rajasthan

Deepak Hooda (c), Mahipal Lomror, Kunal Singh Rathore (wk), Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Abhijeet Tomar, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Sahil Dhiwan, Khaleel Ahmed

Uttar Pradesh

Madhav Kaushik, Nitish Rana (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Priyam Garg, Shiva Singh, Sameer Rizvi, Swastik Chikara, Jasmer Dhankhar, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi

Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh Prediction

Rajasthan will go into the match as favorites simply because of the form their bowlers are in. Uttar Pradesh are likely to find it tough to counter Rajasthan’s bowlers, especially Deepak Chahar.

Prediction: Rajasthan to win the match.

Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A