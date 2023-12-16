Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Final (Updated) ft. Ankit Kumar and Aniket Choudhary

Haryana bagged their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy silverware after defeating Rajasthan by 30 runs in the grand finale at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

After electing to bat first, Haryana lost their opener Yuvraj Singh for just one run. A few overs later, Himanshu Rana also followed suit, scoring just 10 runs. Ankit Kumar contributed with 88 runs off 91 balls with 12 fours and one six to steady the innings.

Ankit received substantial support from captain Ashok Menaria's 70 off 96 balls, with eight fours. With 20-plus scores from middle-order batters, Haryana eventually posted a total of 287/8 in 50 overs. Pacer Aniket Choudhary scalped a four-fer for Rajasthan.

In reply, Rajasthan were in all sorts of trouble, losing three wickets for just 12 runs. Keeper-batter Kunal Singh Rathore (79) and Abhijeet Tomar (106) forged a 121-run stand for the fifth wicket.

After their dismissals, Rajasthan collapsed to 257 runs in 48 overs, losing the game by 30 runs. Harshal Patel and Sumit Kumar picked up three wickets apiece for Haryana, with Anshul Kamboj and Rahul Tewatia bagging two wickets each.

That said, let's take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Arslan Khan (CHD) 7 7 1 508 131 84.66 482 105.39 2 4 - 65 5 2 AR Bawne (MAHA) 8 7 1 506 167 84.33 451 112.19 3 1 - 53 14 3 DJ Hooda (RAJ) 9 8 1 480 180 68.57 454 105.72 2 2 1 51 14 4 OM Bhosale (MAHA) 8 8 0 467 100 58.37 446 104.7 1 4 - 63 4 5 D Padikkal (KNTKA) 5 5 2 465 117 155 386 120.46 2 3 - 38 27 6 Ankit Kumar (HRYNA) 10 10 1 453 115 50.33 515 87.96 2 2 2 58 6 7 Shashank Singh (CGARH) 7 6 0 450 154 75 360 125 2 1 - 27 25 8 TD Agarwal (HYD) 7 7 2 439 112 87.8 473 92.81 2 1 - 47 9 9 AP Tare (UKHND) 7 7 2 417 125* 83.4 323 129.1 1 4 1 52 10 10 A Tomar (RAJ) 9 9 1 367 124 45.87 447 82.1 2 2 2 41 8

Chandigarh batter Arslan Z Khan ended the tournament as the leading run-getter with 508 runs from seven innings. Maharashtra's Ankit Bawne secured the second rank with 506 runs from seven innings, averaging 84.33.

Rajasthan skipper Deepak Hooda retained his third position with 480 runs from eight innings. Maharashtra's Om Bhosale (467) and Karnataka's Devdutt Padikkal (465) continue to hold the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Haryana batter Ankit Kumar (453) moved up from ninth to the sixth rank at the end of the tournament. Shashank Singh (450), Tanmay Agarwal (439) and Aditya Tare (417) slipped one spot each to secure the seventh, eighth and ninth ranks, respectively.

Rajasthan opener Abhijeet Tomar (367) rocketed from 37th rank to make it to the 10th position after his 105-run knock in the grand finale.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 CV Varun (TN) 8 8 348 58 4 248 19 5/9 13.05 4.27 18.31 - 1 2 A Choudhary (RAJ) 8* 8 402 67 8 273 19 4/26 14.36 4.07 21.15 4 - 3 S Kaul (PNJB) 6 6 299 49.5 3 287 19 5/38 15.1 5.75 15.73 1 2 4 DB Pradhan (ODSA) 7 7 358 59.4 9 217 18 4/14 12.05 3.63 19.88 3 - 5 R Sai Kishore (TN) 8 8 349 58.1 7 222 18 3/21 12.33 3.81 19.38 - - 6 V Koushik (KNTKA) 9 9 440 73.2 13 242 18 4/7 13.44 3.3 24.44 2 - 7 YS Chahal (HRYNA) 8 8 432 72 6 267 18 6/26 14.83 3.7 24 1 1 8 RD Chahar (RAJ) 9* 7 329 54.5 1 283 18 5/34 15.72 5.16 18.27 - 2 9 Sumit Kumar (HRYNA) 10* 10 436 72.4 6 302 18 3/25 16.77 4.15 24.22 - - 10 HV Patel (HRYNA) 10* 10 424 70.4 3 385 18 5/24 21.38 5.44 23.55 1 1

Tamil Nadu spinner Varun Chakaravarthy finished on top of the wickets charts, scalping 19 wickets from eight innings, averaging 13.05. Rajasthan pacer Aniket Choudhary climbed up from the 15th spot to make it to the second rank with 19 scalps at an average of 14.36.

Siddharth Kaul (19) went down from top to third at an average of 15.1. Debabrata Pradhan (18) finished fourth, with an average of 12.05. Tamil Nadu spinner R Sai Kishore had slipped from second to fifth rank, having taken 18 wickets.

Koushik V (18) retained his sixth spot at 13.44. Yuzvendra Chahal (18) slid from fifth rank to end on seventh with an average of 14.83. Rahul Chahar (18) slipped from seventh to eighth rank with an average of 15.72.

Sumit Kumar (18), the man of the match in the final as well as the man of the series, rocketed from 19th rank to occupy the ninth spot after his stellar show in the final. Haryana pacer Harshal Patel (18) climbed up from 12th to 10th rank after his three-fer in the summit clash, with an average of 21.38.