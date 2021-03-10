Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-finals schedule, teams, match timings and venue details

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 is close to its conclusion, with the semi-finals up next in India’s domestic 50-over competition. After a thrilling round of quarter-final games, the equation has come down to four teams as they aim to win the Vijay Hazare Trophy this year.

Gujarat, Karnataka, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh are the final four teams, and they will fight it out in Delhi for a place in the final. Vijay Hazare Trophy final takes place on March 14 in Delhi.

From how the teams fare to the full Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final schedule, here’s everything you need to know!

Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final schedule

The semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 will take place simultaneously on March 11. Gujarat take on Uttar Pradesh in the semi-final 1, while Karnataka face Mumbai in the other fixture.

Semi-final 1: Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh on March 11, 9:00 AM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Semi-final 2: Karnataka vs Mumbai on March 11, 9:00 AM IST at Air Force Complex Ground, Palam, New Delhi

How the teams fare ahead of the semi-finals

There are two clear favorites when it comes to the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. Gujarat and Mumbai are yet to taste defeat this campaign and will look to continue their winning run in the semis.

Gujarat didn’t break a sweat as they thrashed Andhra in the last round, beating them by 117 runs. They have Arzan Nagwaswalla in their ranks, and the pacer is Vijay Hazare Trophy’s leading wicket-taker with 19 wickets.

Gujarat are a well-rounded side where all the players have pitched in throughout the season, and they will start their game against Uttar Pradesh with the upper hand.

Uttar Pradesh come into the game after a clinical performance against Delhi. They showed great fight to score 280/7 after struggling early on before their bowlers wrapped up the job, bowling Delhi out for 234.

They have the league’s other premier bowler in their ranks. Shivam Sharma also has 19 wickets to his name, and it will be interesting to see the two bowlers go toe to toe in the semi-final. Uttar Pradesh’s batting is a slight concern, but they will be confident after their lower order performed well in the last game.

Mumbai are Vijay Hazare Trophy’s other unbeaten team, and they have dismantled everyone in their path this season. Boasting several international cricketers like Prithvi Shaw and Shivam Dube, the side are the favorites for the trophy.

They chased down Saurashtra’s target of 285 in under 42 overs on Tuesday, beating them by nine wickets. Prithvi Shaw scored a brilliant 185*, and the young captain has an incredible average of 196.33 this season.

His side will come up against Karnataka, whose opening pair have lit up the competition. Devdutt Padikkal (673) and Ravikumar Samarth (605) are the top-scoring batsmen in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the side beat Kerala by 80 runs to reach the semifinal.

Where to watch the Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-finals?

Fans can catch the knockout stages on the Star Sports Network. The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 semi-final live stream will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar.