Vincy Premier T10 League: 5 best all-rounders for your Dream11 team

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11

One of the few recognised tournaments to be organised since the coronavirus pandemic put a halt on live cricket since March 15, the Vincy T10 League 2020 is set to begin from May 22, 2020, at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent.

Apart from the tournament hosting some exciting and prodigious talents from the domestic circuit, a few big names such as Kesrick Williams, Sunil Ambris and Obed McCoy will also feature in the competition.

Dream11 Fantasy players can also try their luck at predicting top-scorers, top-wicket takers for each game in the tournament and also pick their Vincy T10 League Dream11 Team.

On that note, here are five all-rounders who can be expected to impress with both bat and ball throughout the tournament.

#1 Dean Browne [La Soufriere Hikers]

Dean Browne played for Keegan Bequia XI in the NLA Neil Williams T20 competition last year and was one of the side's most successful players. Given his ability to float around in the batting order and his explosive style of batting, Browne is a utility player.

With the new ball in hand, Browne was economical in the tournament and could be expected to play the same role for the Hikers in the Vincy T10 League. From 22 T20 matches, Browne has scored 605 runs at a strike rate of 154.73, apart from taking 24 wickets at an economy rate of just 6.31 RPO.

#2 Asif Hooper [Grenadine Divers]

An experienced spinner with heaps of wickets from the NLA Premier Division season that took place this year, Asif Hooper will lead the Grenade Divers' bowling unit. Hooper took 45 wickets from 7 matches in the division tournament and was also in fine form during the NLA T20 tournament.

From 7 matches for the Flow Radcliffe, Hooper scalped 13 wickets at an economy of just 4.37, making him the most economical bowler in the tournament. In terms of T20 records, Hooper has played 15 T20s and has scored 269 runs, apart from taking 17 wickets at an economy of just 4.86.

#3 Shamon Hooper [Dark View Explorers]

One of St Vincent and Grenadine cricket's best domestic players, Shamon Hooper enjoyed a terrific domestic season in 2019 and topped the batting charts for the CJ MSDA Julius Anthony Northern Stars with 367 runs from eight matches, including the best score of 211.

Hooper was also equally effective with the ball and picked up 20 wickets from eight games. Hooper has played 24 T20 games thus far and has scored 509 runs at a strike rate of 117.8. With the ball in hand, Hooper has picked up 29 wickets at an economy of just 6.38.

#4 Jeremy Layne [Salt Pond Breakers]

A handy middle-order batsman who can move up and down the batting order, Jeremy Layne has put up quite a few impressive knocks and has been a match-winner for his General Saints squad in the Club Championship.

From 12 T20 matches, Layne has made 266 runs at a strike rate of 125.57 and has picked up 15 wickets at an economy of just 6.91.

#5 Sealroy Williams [Fort Charlotte Strikers]

An opening batsman and more than just a handy bowler, Sealroy Williams will have a big role to play at the Strikers if they are to push for a title win. Capable of playing the anchor's role or going on the offensive right from the first ball, Williams will hold the key to his side's success.

His T20 records speak highly of his all-round skills in the T20 format. Only eight matches into the T20 format, Williams has scored 187 runs at a terrific strike rate of 149.18. Williams has also picked up 10 wickets from those eight games, making him an all-rounder to watch out for.