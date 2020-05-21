Vincy Premier League: 5 best bowlers for your Dream11 team

Kesrick Williams comes into the tournament as one of the marquee players

With cricket set to return to the Caribbean islands on May 22, all cricketing eyes will be on the Vincy Premier T10 League. Hosted by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association, the league is set to be the centre of the cricket world’s attention.

While the shortest versions of the game are dominated by batsmen more often than not, bowlers do continue to play a crucial role in the game. We welcome the commencement of the Vincy Premier T10 League by looking at some of the best players that will be a part of the competition.

1. Kesrick Williams [Botanic Garden Rangers]

One of three marquee players named for the Vincy Premier T10 League, 30-year-old Kesrick Williams is set to represent Botanic Garden Rangers in the league. Williams has represented the West Indies in 25 T20Is so far, picking up 41 wickets at an average of 18.82. While his T20I economy has been a less-than-stellar 8.59, his international experience is bound to trouble opposing batsmen.

The right-arm fast-medium pacer would be best known for his unique ‘notebook’ celebration that he famously brought out against Chadwick Walton in the CPL and then against Virat Kohli in a bilateral series a few years later.

2. Obed McCoy [Grenadine Divers]

Obed McCoy will play for the Grenadine Divers in the Vincy Premier T10 League

Left-arm medium-pacer Obed McCoy will represent the Grenadine Divers as their marquee player. The 23-year-old has played just the two T20Is in his short career, in addition to the two ODIs that he played in India back in 2018. The young pacer did not have an auspicious start to his career, giving away 44 runs in the three overs that he did bowl, picking up just the solitary wicket.

McCoy’s T20 statistics are, however, a lot more pleasing to the eye. Although he has been slightly more on the expensive side, the youngster has picked up 20 wickets at an average of 23.15.

3. Rasheed Fredericks [Fort Charlotte Strikers]

Set to take the field for Fort Charlotte Strikers in the Vincy Premier T10 League starting on Friday, Rasheed Fredericks comes in on the back of some impressive performances back home in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Playing for Flow Radcliffe in the NLA Neil Williams T20 Cup back home last year, Fredericks picked up 12 wickets in 7 games at an average of a little over ten and an economy rate of less than 6 runs an over. Fredericks has picked up 30 wickets in his career, while bowling at an economy rate of just 5.12.

4. Othneil Lewis [La Soufriere Hikers]

La Soufriere Hikers’ Othneil Lewis comes into the Vincy Premier T10 League having picked up 40 wickets in 25 matches back home in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Playing for Flow Radcliffe in his home country, his career T20 economy rate stands at an impressive 6.22, proving that Lewis could be handy in keeping the opposition’s scoring rate down.

In addition to bowling at a terrific average of just 14.25, Lewis also has a career-best bowling figures of 7/10 making him a must-have for most Dream 11 teams.

5. Geron Wyllie [Grenadine Divers]

Grenadine Divers’ Geron Wyllie comes in the Vincy Premier T10 League with quite the reputation when it comes to picking up wickets. In his 18 matches for French Verandah back home in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Wyllie picked up 30 wickets at a more-than-impressive average of just 12.77.

Picking up his wickets at an economy of 5.89 speaks volumes about Wyllie as a bowler and his ability to tighten the screws while also attacking the batsman. With career-best bowling figures of 4/13, Wyllie could prove to be a great option to have as a bowler in the Vincy Premier T10 League and your Dream 11 team.