Vincy Premier League T10 2020: Full list of marquee players, coaches, venue, time and start date of the tournament
- VPL will be played between 22nd May and 31st May and will include West Indian players Kesrick Williams, Sunil Ambris and Obed McCoy.
- The Vincy Premier League will also become the first competition to ban the use of saliva to shine the ball.
A franchise-based tournament, Vincy Premier League (VPL) T10 2020 is all set to take centre-stage between 22nd May and 31st May. VPL T10 will the first franchise tournament that will be played amid the COVID-19 crisis that has halted all major cricketing activities across the world.
A total of 30 matches will be played between six franchises to determine the champion. Each day of the tournament shall see three games being played on an average, with all of them being streamed live.
With an unprecedented situation prevailing due to the outbreak of COVID-19, cricket fans haven't been able to watch any live action. However, thousands across the world will finally be able to watch some of the top performers play in the smallest format of the game come 22nd May.
West Indian players such as pacer Kesrick Williams (Botanic Gardens Rangers), opener Sunil Ambris (Salt Pond Breakers), and left-arm fast bowler Obed McCoy (Grenadines Divers) have confirmed their participation for the Vincy Premier League. All three will act as the marquee players for their respective franchises.
Keeping in mind the measures to keep the players safe from the spread of the deadly virus, the ICC recently introduced new rules about maintaining the quality of the ball. The apex cricketing body also issued a ruling on the ban of saliva to shine the ball. And, the Vincy Premier League T10 league will act as the first tournament that would disallow usage of saliva.
Team Names
Grenadines Divers, Salt Pond Breakers, La Soufriere Hikers, Dark View Explorers, Fort Charlotte Strikers, Botanic Gardens Rangers
Vincy Premier League T10 2020 Marquee players
Botanic Gardens Rangers
Kesrick Williams
Grenadines Divers
Obed McCoy
Salt Pond Breakers
Sunil Ambris
La Soufriere Hikers
Desron Maloney
Dark View Explorers
Lindon James
Fort Charlotte Strikers
Keron Cottoy
Vincy Premier League T10 2020 Coaches
Botanic Gardens Rangers
Nixon Mclean
Grenadines Divers
Ian Allen
Salt Pond Breakers
Olanzo Jackson
La Soufriere Hikers
Irvin Warrican
Dark View Explorers
Bertram Stapleton
Fort Charlotte Strikers
Kenroy Martin
Match Details
Time
8:30 a.m. local time to 2:00 p.m [6 pm IST to 11:30 pm IST]
Venue
Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent.