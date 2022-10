The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to host the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2022-23 starting on Friday, October 7. The Under-19 tournament will have men's teams from all state associations affiliated with the apex body. The competition will be played in a 50-over format.

Indian selectors will be keeping a keen eye on the performances of budding cricketers in this tournament. The best ones will be promoted to the U19 national team and IPL auctions.

The group stage matches will take place from October 7 to October 18 and the knockouts are scheduled from October 17 to October 23.

Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Friday, October 7

Delhi vs Haryana, 9.00 am

Arunachal Pradesh vs Jharkhand, 9.00 am

Assam vs Uttarakhand, 9.00 am

Andhra vs Karnataka, 9.00 am

Mizoram vs Saurashtra, 9.00 am

Bihar vs Pondicherry, 9.00 am

Rajasthan vs Vidarbha, 9.00 am

Meghalaya vs Odisha, 9.00 am

Goa vs Tripura, 9.00 am

Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh, 9.00 am

Kerala vs Manipur, 9.00 am

Bengal vs Jammu & Kashmir, 9.00 am

Hyderabad vs Tamil Nadu, 9.00 am

Punjab vs Sikkim, 9.00 am

Himachal Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh, 9.00 am

Maharashtra vs Mumbai, 9.00 am

Chhattisgarh vs Gujarat, 9.00 am

Baroda vs Nagaland, 9.00 am

Saturday, October 8

Assam vs Haryana, 9.00 am

Delhi vs Jharkhand, 9.00 am

Arunachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand, 9.00 am

Andhra vs Bihar, 9.00 am

Karnataka vs Saurashtra, 9.00 am

Mizoram vs Pondicherry, 9.00 am

Rajasthan vs Tripura, 9.00 am

Odisha vs Vidarbha, 9.00 am

Goa vs Meghalaya, 9.00 am

Jammu & Kashmir vs Uttar Pradesh, 9.00 am

Chandigarh vs Kerala, 9.00 am

Bengal vs Manipur, 9.00 am

Himachal Pradesh vs Hyderabad, 9.00 am

Punjab vs Tamil Nadu, 9.00 am

Madhya Pradesh vs Sikkim, 9.00 am

Maharashtra vs Nagaland, 9.00 am

Gujarat vs Mumbai, 9.00 am

Baroda vs Chhattisgarh, 9.00 am

Monday, October 10

Haryana vs Jharkhand, 9.00 am

Delhi vs Uttarakhand, 9.00 am

Arunachal Pradesh vs Assam, 9.00 am

Andhra vs Saurashtra, 9.00 am

Karnataka vs Pondicherry, 9.00 am

Bihar vs Mizoram, 9.00 am

Odisha vs Rajasthan, 9.00 am

Goa vs Vidarbha, 9.00 am

Meghalaya vs Tripura, 9.00 am

Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh, 9.00 am

Bengal vs Chandigarh, 9.00 am

Jammu & Kashmir vs Manipur, 9.00 am

Hyderabad vs Punjab, 9.00 am

Madhya Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu, 9.00 am

Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim, 9.00 am

Gujarat vs Maharashtra, 9.00 am

Baroda vs Mumbai, 9.00 am

Chhattisgarh vs Nagaland, 9.00 am

Wednesday, October 12

Haryana vs Uttarakhand, 9.00 am

Arunachal Pradesh vs Delhi, 9.00 am

Assam vs Jharkhand, 9.00 am

Andhra vs Pondicherry, 9.00 am

Karnataka vs Mizoram, 9.00 am

Bihar vs Saurashtra, 9.00 am

Goa vs Rajasthan, 9.00 am

Meghalaya vs Vidarbha, 9.00 am

Odisha vs Tripura, 9.00 am

Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh, 9.00 am

Chandigarh vs Manipur, 9.00 am

Jammu & Kashmir vs Kerala, 9.00 am

Hyderabad vs Madhya Pradesh, 9.00 am

Sikkim vs Tamil Nadu, 9.00 am

Himachal Pradesh vs Punjab, 9.00 am

Baroda vs Maharashtra, 9.00 am

Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai, 9.00 am

Gujarat vs Nagaland, 9.00 am

Friday, October 14

Arunachal Pradesh vs Haryana, 9.00 am

Assam vs Delhi, 9.00 am

Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand, 9.00 am

Andhra vs Mizoram, 9.00 am

Bihar vs Karnataka, 9.00 am

Pondicherry vs Saurashtra, 9.00 am

Meghalaya vs Rajasthan, 9.00 am

Tripura vs Vidarbha, 9.00 am

Goa vs Odisha, 9.00 am

Manipur vs Uttar Pradesh, 9.00 am

Chandigarh vs Jammu & Kashmir, 9.00 am

Bengal vs Kerala, 9.00 am

Hyderabad vs Sikkim, 9.00 am

Himachal Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu, 9.00 am

Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab, 9.00 am

Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra, 9.00 am

Mumbai vs Nagaland, 9.00 am

Baroda vs Gujarat, 9.00 am

Monday, October 17

TBD vs TBD, 9.00 am

TBD vs TBD, 9.00 am

TBD vs TBD, 9.00 am

TBD vs TBD, 9.00 am

Wednesday, October 19

TBD vs TBD, 9.00 am

TBD vs TBD, 9.00 am

TBD vs TBD, 9.00 am

TBD vs TBD, 9.00 am

TBD vs TBD, 9.00 am

TBD vs TBD, 9.00 am

Sunday, October 23

Final, 9.00 am

