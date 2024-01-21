VIP vs ABD Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ILT20 match – January 21, 2024

The Desert Vipers (VIP) take on the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ABD) in the third game of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2023 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The Desert Vipers had a very good season last year, qualifying for the playoffs after winning seven out of their 10 games. They reached the final by beating the Gulf Giants in the first qualifier but lost to the same opposition in the final.

The Vipers, meanwhile, will look to go one step ahead than they did in 2023. Colin Munro's side are one to look forward to in the competition.

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders had a miserable campaign last year. They managed only a single win in 10 games and finished with the wooden spoon. The Knight Riders, meanwhile, have put up a decent squad for ILT20 2024. The likes of Andre Russell, David Willey, Sunil Narine will look to play a vital role.

On that note, here are three players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the VIP vs ABD contest on Sunday.

#3 Colin Munro (VIP) – 8.5 credits

Colin Munro of Desert Vipers (Credits: Desert Vipers)

Colin Munro will led the Desert Vipers in ILT20 2024. He didn’t have the best of seasons last year with the bat, scoring 209 runs in 12 outings.

He will look to get back to scoring in bulk and lead the Vipers from the front. Munro represented Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League 2023-24 and had a decent run.

#2 Andre Russell (ABD) – 9 credits

Andre Rusell of ADBKR (Credits: X/KKRiders)

Andre Russell will represent the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20 2024. He's one of the biggest hitters of a cricket ball in the world, and if he gets going, the opposition’s bowlers generally are left clueless.

Dre Russ is back in the West Indies side in the shortest format, which should boost his confidence. Hes' a good pick as the captain of your Dream11 side for the VIP vs ABD game on Sunday.

#1 Wanindu Hasaranga (VIP) – 9 credits

Wanindu Hasaranga (left) of Desert Vipes (Credits: X/TheDesertVipers)

Wanindu Hasaranga was sensational with the ball for Sri Lanka in their recent home series. He picked up seven wickets each in the ODI series and T20I series and spun a web around the Zimbabwean batters.

Hasaranga will represent the Desert Vipers in ILT20 2024. He's bowling brilliantly since his comeback from injury, and you can rely on him to fetch you valuable points for your VIP vs ABD fantasy team.

