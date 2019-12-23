×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma end year at top of ICC ODI rankings, Shai Hope enters top ten  

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Published Dec 23, 2019
Dec 23, 2019 IST

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

After a disappointing loss in the final ODI in Cuttack, West Indies vice-captain and wicketkeeper, Shai Hope had something to cheer about as he entered the list of top 10 ODI batsmen. Hope scored 222 runs in the series, including a masterful 102 in the first ODI in Chepauk. His heroics with the bat helped him take the ninth position in the list with 782 points.

The batting charts in ODIs continue to be led by Indian captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma, however, the latter closed the points gap between them to only 14 points after a superior series. Kohli is only 24 points away from his career-best rating points of 911 while Sharma is only 12 rating points away from his career-high of 885 points.

KL Rahul scored 185 runs in the series which saw him jump to 71st place while Shreyas Iyer also climbed to 81st position after a 130-run series under his belt.

Shimron Hetmyer jumped six places to be ranked 19th while Nicholas Pooran climbed up by three positions to be ranked 30th. Left-arm pacer from the West Indies, Sheldon Cottrell also gained six places to reach 30th in the bowlers rankings.

India vs West Indies 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Shai Hope West Indies vs India Teams & Squads 2019
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
West Indies in India 2019
1st T20I | Fri, 06 Dec
WI 207/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 209/4 (18.4 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
WI VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 08 Dec
IND 170/7 (20.0 ov)
WI 173/2 (18.3 ov)
West Indies won by 8 wickets
IND VS WI live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 11 Dec
IND 240/3 (20.0 ov)
WI 173/8 (20.0 ov)
India won by 67 runs
IND VS WI live score
1st ODI | Sun, 15 Dec
IND 287/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 291/2 (47.5 ov)
West Indies won by 8 wickets
IND VS WI live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 18 Dec
IND 387/5 (50.0 ov)
WI 280/10 (43.3 ov)
India won by 107 runs
IND VS WI live score
3rd ODI | Yesterday
WI 315/5 (50.0 ov)
IND 316/6 (48.4 ov)
India won by 4 wickets
WI VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Australia in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in South Africa 2019/20
Pakistan Women v England Women in Malaysia 2019
Ireland in West Indies 2020
India A Women in Australia 2019
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in West Indies
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Big Bash League
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us