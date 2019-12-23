Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma end year at top of ICC ODI rankings, Shai Hope enters top ten

Published Dec 23, 2019

After a disappointing loss in the final ODI in Cuttack, West Indies vice-captain and wicketkeeper, Shai Hope had something to cheer about as he entered the list of top 10 ODI batsmen. Hope scored 222 runs in the series, including a masterful 102 in the first ODI in Chepauk. His heroics with the bat helped him take the ninth position in the list with 782 points.

The batting charts in ODIs continue to be led by Indian captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma, however, the latter closed the points gap between them to only 14 points after a superior series. Kohli is only 24 points away from his career-best rating points of 911 while Sharma is only 12 rating points away from his career-high of 885 points.

KL Rahul scored 185 runs in the series which saw him jump to 71st place while Shreyas Iyer also climbed to 81st position after a 130-run series under his belt.

Shimron Hetmyer jumped six places to be ranked 19th while Nicholas Pooran climbed up by three positions to be ranked 30th. Left-arm pacer from the West Indies, Sheldon Cottrell also gained six places to reach 30th in the bowlers rankings.

