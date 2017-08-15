Virat Kohli and his Test Captaincy so far

A look back at how the Indian icon has fared so far in the long form of the game.

@Titir12 by Resham Das Top 5 / Top 10 15 Aug 2017, 17:12 IST

Kohli has proved to be an efficient captain in Tests

India has just whitewashed Sri Lanka in the recently concluded 3-match Test series. Virat Kohli once again carried on his dream run as the Indian captain at Pallekele.

India are currently at the top of the ICC Test rankings. They have achieved that laurel and dominated under the leadership of Kohli. The team has bloomed both at home and away.

They have won 8 Test series in a row in this interval. Only England in 1884-1892 and Australia in 2005-2008 could secure this feat before them.

India has a great chance to overtake both to set a new record. If they win their very next Test series, they would be the first team in Test cricket history to win 9 successive series!

Kohli led the team for the first time during the first Test of the 2014/15 Border-Gavaskar trophy meet at Adelaide. He was given the responsibility since the regular captain MS Dhoni was down with a thumb injury. Eventually, Dhoni announced his retirement from Test cricket after the third Test of that series was drawn.

The Kohli era started on the last game of the series which took place at Sydney. Since then, he has led the Indian team in 29 test matches. The statistics about his tenure as captain are quite amazing.

India won 19 matches under his leadership, conceding just 7 draws. They lost only 3 Tests, twice to Australia and one against Sri Lanka. Kohli is third to MS Dhoni (27) and Sourav Ganguly (21) in terms of most number of Test victories as an Indian captain. He tops the same list when win percentage is the ranking criteria! India has won 65.51% matches they played when Kohli was the captain.

All these records indicate the brilliance of captain Kohli. It is really a difficult job to be the skipper of the Indian cricket team. The leader has to bear enormous pressure created from the infinite expectations of the large quantity of Indian cricket fans. The statistics say Kohli has been exceptional as a Test captain till now!

But, is it completely true? Does Kohli deserve the wide applause for making and breaking newer records everyday as a Test captain?

Well, the answer is 'no'. No doubt, he is one of the finest batsman in the current era, but the time has not yet come to regard him as the best captain. But why so?

To know why, we need to discuss about each and every Test series India played under Virat Kohli.