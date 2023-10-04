Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma request friends not to ask for World Cup 2023 tickets

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma have put up a request to not ask them for tickets for the upcoming World Cup in India beginning from Thursday, October 5.

Kohli certainly wants no distractions through the duration of the tournament and put up a story on Instagram where he requested his friends to not text him about wanting tickets. Here's what he wrote:

"As we approach the World Cup, I would humbly like to let all my friends know to not request me for tickets at all through the tournament. Enjoy from your homes pls 😁"

Anushka reposted Kohli's story and also added from her end that she won't be able to help if the cricketer doesn't respond to those who message him during the World Cup. She wrote:

"👌😂and let me just add ... please don't request me to help if your messages get unanswered. Thank you for your understanding 🙏🫶🏼☺️"

Virat Kohli was seen at Mumbai airport on Tuesday

According to reports from Cricbuzz, Kohli had left the team camp in Guwahati to fly back to Mumbai due to a personal emergency. However, the former captain was seen at Mumbai airport late evening on Tuesday and it seemed like he was flying to rejoin the Indian squad.

Both of India's warm-up games were washed out due to rain. However, most of their batters have runs under their belt and the bowling looks in top shape too. They will begin their World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

India's World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.