Virat Kohli becomes first batsman to score 2500 runs in three consecutive years

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
News
143   //    10 Dec 2018, 23:46 IST

Virat Kohli created yet another record in Adelaide
Virat Kohli created yet another record in Adelaide

What's the story?

Indian skipper, Virat Kohli became the first-ever player in the history of the Gentleman's game to score 2500 runs in three consecutive years. Kohli achieved this remarkable feat during the first of the four-Test match series between hosts Australia and India at his favorite hunting ground- the Adelaide Oval.

Though multiple records were created during this Test, run-machine Virat Kohli's remarkable milestone remains the highlight. Skipper Kohli became the first-ever player in the history to score 2500 runs or more runs in three consecutive years (across all formats of the game).

The Background

The first Test match began at Adelaide on December 6, with the visitors opting to bat first after Virat Kohli won the toss. Cheteshwar Pujara was India's lone fighter in the first innings, scoring an extraordinary 123 (246) that enabled the team to post a decent total of 250, as almost every Indian batsman including skipper Virat Kohli (3 off 16) failed to contribute with the bat. An excellent display of bowling from the Indians restricted Australia to 235 with the southpaw, Travis Head being the top-scorer for Tim Paine's men with 72 (167).

This enabled India to begin their second innings with a slender lead of 15 runs. Half-centuries from Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara apart from the useful contributions from KL Rahul (44 off 67) and Virat Kohli (34 off 104) extended India's lead to 322 runs. During his knock of 34, Kohli became the fastest Indian batsman to score 1000 Test runs in Australia (18 innings). Chasing 323 for a historic win, the hosts came close to the target but eventually fell short by 31 runs thereby handing India their first Test win in Australia in more than a decade.

The heart of the matter

Kohli, who registered 2595 and 2818 International runs in 2016 and 2017 respectively once again crossed the 2500 mark this year during the Adelaide Test. The skipper has so far scored 2513 runs in 2018 with two more Test matches to go (Perth, Melbourne) this year.

What's next?

India will take on Australia in the second Test at the brand-new Optus Stadium (Perth) on December 14. With the visitors already leading the series 1-0, the hosts will come out hard at them. So expect an early Christmas!

