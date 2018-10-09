×
Virat Kohli can be rested in second Test to give Mayank chance, says Murali Kartik

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
News
161   //    09 Oct 2018, 22:55 IST

Virat Kohli has been in sublime form
Former Indian left-arm spinner Murali Kartik believes that Virat Kohli should be rested for the second India-WI Test at Hyderabad and Mayank Agarwal, who got his maiden India call-up for the Test series should be given a spot in the side.

According to the left-arm spinner, India can afford to rest Kohli considering the comprehensive margin of victory in the first Test and this could also give a chance to Mayank to prove his credentials before the Australia tour. He also believes that is the only change India should make for the Hyderabad Test.

“That was something that I was thinking about. You should look at what you’re trying to get from this series. You’re looking for players for Australia, Did Virat Kohli have to play? You can possibly win this Test series without Virat Kohli. The way he was rested for Asia Cup,” Kartik said on Star Sports.

Mayank was drafted into the squad in place of Shikhar Dhawan after a string of consistent performances in the domestic circuit while Murali Vijay was also left out of the squad.

“I was actually asking Virat to sit out. He is a champion player. Against West Indies, no disrespect to them. When you see a team like that playing at this level, then Mayank Agarwal is possibly one option which you can look at in place of Virat or Rahul. There are certain players who play only Test match cricket. You don’t want people like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma to be missing out."

Explaining the reason behind his views, he added," Mayank Agarwal is somebody who has been picked. Are you looking at him for Australia? If you’re looking at him, would you want to have a go in Test match cricket here? Otherwise, I don’t think they have to change anything."

Team India recorded their biggest Test innings victory by thrashing West Indies at Rajkot by a record margin of an innings and 272 runs inside three days. Prithvi Shaw, who made a century on debut was adjudged Man of the Match as the tourists were bowled out twice in under 100 overs.

