Virat Kohli inks Rs 100 Crore deal with MRF, according to reports

The Indian captain enjoys a good rapport with MRF.

Kohli will continue to wield the MRF-willow

What’s the story?

Indian captain Virat Kohli continues to dominate brand endorsements and owing to his massive mass appeal, brands are falling head over heels to procure his services.

According to a report in Economic Times, Kohli has renewed his bat sponsorship with MRF for eight years for an unprecedented sum which is upwards 100 crore Rupees.

“We have renewed the bat sponsorship deal with MRF for eight years. MRF was keen on having Kohli for a long term,” Bunty Sajdeh, CEO of Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment Sajdeh was quoted as saying by Economic Times.

“Today, brands are seeing value in securing long-term deals. We also want to show loyalty and commitment to them,” he further added.

Also read: Virat Kohli's honest criticism spurred India to defeat South Africa

The Details

The Indian captain has been in the news owing to his endorsements and recently he decided to snap his ties with PepsiCo since he believed that it did not go down well with his own beliefs and ethos.

This current deal is sure to increase Kohli’s brand presence and it would also go a long way in establishing MRF as one of the giants in the game.

According to Sajdeh, Kohli and MRF share a great rapport and also the money is very good in the deal, owing to which this long-term association was inked.

In case you didn’t know...

MRF has always been a huge presence in the cricketing world as it has sponsored the bats of legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Steve Waugh before and are presently locked in deals with the likes of Kohli and South Africa’s ODI captain AB De Villiers.

What's next?

There is no doubt that the Indian captain continues to dominate the psyche of top brands and this particular deal is one such watershed moment.

However, both the brand as well as the player know that any association can only be successful if the on-field performances continue to be overwhelming. Kohli is in the midst of an extended purple patch and if continues to grow, there is little doubt that over the years his stature as a celebrity brand ambassador will only increase.

Author's Take

Ever since he has been named the captain of the Indian team, the stakes of Kohli has skyrocketed and according to several reports, he charges Rs 5 crore a day for new contracts, which is the highest charged by any celebrity in the country.

However, by walking out of the deal with PepsiCo, Kohli has also sent a strong message that he is well aware of what is happening around him and will only endorse brands which fit perfectly with his own way of thinking.