Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah are my favourite cricketers, claims India pacer S Sreesanth

S Sreesanth also recalled the time when Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh motivated him to bowl in the 2011 World Cup

Sreesanth last turned out for India at the 2011 World Cup.

​ S Sreesanth last turned out for India at the 2011 World Cup

India pacer S Sreesanth recently picked Virat Kohli as his favourite batsman and Jasprit Bumrah as his favourite bowler.

During a live session on the Helo app, S Sreesanth spoke about his experience of bowling in the 2011 World Cup final, the team he loves bowling against in the IPL among other topics.

The pacer also shared his thoughts on the feasibility of a series contested between India and Pakistan, as suggested by former Pakistan pacer, Shoaib Akhtar.

"India is not in good terms with Pakistan and so, India first and health first. Personally I am not in favour of playing any match against Pakistan unless the relations between the two countries improve," said the pacer.

Sreesanth was motivated by Tendulkar, Yuvraj to bowl in 2011 World Cup final

S Sreesanth's cricket career has been subject to brickbats from Indian cricket fans for the match-fixing saga which dented his career during IPL 2013. A life ban was imposed on the speedster which ruled him out of competing in even domestic level cricket.

However, last year, his ban was reduced to a seven-year period and will end in August this year, making him eligible to play all forms of cricket at the domestic and international level.

Sreesanth in action for India at the 2011 World Cup

While interacting with fans on the Helo app, S Sreesanth expressed his desire to get back into the Indian team and is looking forward to an exciting future post his ban.

Responding to fans' queries during the live session, the speedster also picked Kapil Dev as India's best-ever captain and picked the 2011 World Cup win as his favourite tirumph. The pacer turned the clock back to reminisce that special moment in his career.

"I was a bit nervous but Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh motivated me to bowl. Since we were playing the World Cup at home, everyone wanted to win the World Cup at any cost for Sachin Paaji. Winning the final in front of an electric crowd was a great experience," S Sreesanth added.