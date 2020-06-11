Virat Kohli loves the on-field fight and lives for it, says Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid was speaking on the ‘Sony Ten Pit stop’ show aired on the channel’s Facebook page.

He said that sledging Virat only makes him more aggressive and competitive.

Rahul Dravid.

Recently, Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade had said that he won’t be sledging any team India player during the upcoming Test series whose dates are not confirmed yet. Wade feels that sledging spurs the whole Indian team on and they use it to their advantage. Rahul Dravid feels it is the right approach.

Speaking on the topic, former India captain Rahul Dravid has said that not sledging Virat Kohli is the way to go for the hosts.

“He (Virat) sort of lives for it, he loves the fight, he loves the contest. He’s pretty competitive and aggressive as it is. You don’t want to get him more aggressive, I don’t know how more he can get,” Rahul Dravid said on ‘Sony Ten Pit stop’ show aired on the channel’s Facebook page.

Rahul Dravid said it's the skills that matter

Rahul Dravid further said that eventually it is your skill that matters in the game and sledging does not affect players to a big extent. “In the end, a lot of this stuff does not really affect players. In the end, it’s a contest.

They know they have to be at the top of their games. The skills have to be top class. They want to compete against someone like Virat. Virat also knows he has to be at top of the game if he wants to perform against the likes of Cummins, Starc, Pattinson, Hazlewood – that’s a pretty good attack. He knows that as well,” Rahul Dravid further added.

India vs Australia is always a high-intensity game and sledging is the norm nowadays. James Faulkner sledged Virat during the 3rd ODI of the India tour of Australia 2016, in return to which Virat had said, ““You’re wasting your energy. There’s no point. I’ve smashed you enough in my life. Just go and bowl”.

Rahul Dravid also said that he wishes that the world gets rid of COVID-19 soon so that the much-anticipated series can be played as per schedule.