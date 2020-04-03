Virat Kohli opens up on lowest point in cricketing career [Watch]

The Indian captain revealed details about the time he felt like he was being demolished under pressure in 2014.

Kohli joined Kevin Pietersen in an Instagram Live chat where they spoke about their times at RCB among other topics.

Virat Kohli (L)

India skipper Virat Kohli, in an Instagram Live session hosted by Kevin Pietersen, opened up on his lowest point so far in his career.

Kohli and Pietersen discussed a number of topics such as their favourite moments while playing together for RCB, Kohli's transition from a brash, chubby youngster to one of the world's best cricketers and more.

During the conversation, Pietersen asked Kohli to name the lowest point in his cricketing career, and in reply, the Indian skipper turned the clock back to his disastrous form during India's tour of England in 2014.

"I think the lowest point in my career was the England tour in 2014. That's one phase where I felt like I knew I would get out when I woke up in the morning. I felt like there was no chance I would get runs, " Kohli said.

(Kohli's reveal of his lowest point can be found between 34:42 and 37:25)

Kohli endured a dismal run of form in that said tour, averaging just 13.50 from five Test matches that evoked criticism from fans and pundits alike. The 31-year-old shed light on how he was emotionally distraught during the tour.

"Still to get out of bed, to get dressed and go out there knowing I will fail demolished me completely, " Kohli added.

The Indian captain, however, also shared a message for the youngsters to help them overcome the fear of failure with an anecdote of his own experience during the England tour.

"I promised myself that I will never let myself feel like that ever again. That happened because I was too focussed to do well on a personal level. I wanted to get runs and I could never think of what the team needed. I was too engulfed with the England tour and wanted to establish myself. I went into a downward spiral and I could not get out of it, " he said.