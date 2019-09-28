Virat Kohli Reveals what separates Messi and Ronaldo from each other

What's the story?

During an interview with Times of India, Indian captain Virat Kohli revealed who he thinks is a better player between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi and what separates them from each other. He said that he prefers the Portuguese because of his sheer determination to give his everything throughout the game.

In case you didn't know...

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two of the biggest stars in the world of football right now. Both have won the annual football award, Ballon d'Or five times each, which is the joint-highest for any player. The Argentine stalwart recently won FIFA's 'The Best' award, in which Ronaldo came third behind Messi and Liverpool's defender Virgil Van Dijk.

The heart of the matter...

When asked about the comparison between the two football geniuses, Virat Kohli said that he prefers Ronaldo over Messi because of the effort the Portuguese star puts in his every game.

For me, what stands out is the ability or the will to put in the effort in every single minute of the game. Ronaldo’s drive separates him from everyone else. Playing at the top level, everyone has talent, but I don’t think anyone has the will that he has,

When asked to pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and the Brazilian Ronaldo, Kohli admitted that it's tough to pick between the two.

Tough question. But I would say Cristiano is the most complete player that I have seen. Whether it’s the left foot, right foot, speed or dribbling skills, he’s amazing. I have not seen a better goal scorer. (Ronaldo) The Phenomenon, on the other hand, was something else. He revolutionised the sport and everyone followed him.

Virat Kohli has been vocal about his love for football and how it helps in bringing discipline in his life. He is also associated with Indian Super League's franchise FC Goa. He believes football is going to take a big chunk of his time after he retires as a professional cricketer because he wants to promote the sport in the country.

What's next?

Virat Kohli is set to lead team India in the 3-match Test series against South Africa which is scheduled to start from October 2 in Vishakapatnam.