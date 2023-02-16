Virat Kohli's 3 best knocks at his home stadium

Virat Kohli will return tomorrow to his home ground, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, for the second Test of the ongoing India vs. Australia series. The right-handed batter has not played a single game on his home ground since the 2019 IPL season.

Kohli is one of the best cricketers in the world and has scored runs at almost every venue he has played. However, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi should be the closest to his heart as he grew up playing there. The stadium also has a pavilion named after him.

Before Virat Kohli takes the field at his home stadium, here's a look at his three best innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

#1 Virat Kohli's best Test knock in Delhi - 243 vs. Sri Lanka, 2017

In the last Test match played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Virat Kohli led India from the front by scoring a double hundred against Sri Lanka. Kohli batted at number four and scored 243 runs off 287 balls. He joined hands with opening batter Murali Vijay to torment the opposition bowlers.

Vijay and Kohli had an excellent 181-run partnership for the third wicket. After Vijay's departure, Rohit Sharma united with Kohli and had a 135-run fifth-wicket stand. India ended the first innings with a massive 536-run total on the board.

When Kohli came out to bat, the team's score was 78/2, and when Lakshan Sandakan finally took his wicket, the total was 523. Kohli's innings consisted of 25 fours. He will be keen to play another big knock when he returns to the Arun Jaitley Stadium tomorrow.

#2 Virat Kohli's best ODI knock in Delhi - 112* vs. England, 2011

India v England - 2nd One Day International (Image: Getty)

A young Virat Kohli donned the Indian jersey at his home ground in an ODI against England back in 2011. He was not a big name in world cricket then but Kohli entertained the fans in Delhi with one of his best ODI innings.

Playing against a mighty English bowling attack, Kohli aggregated 112 runs off just 98 balls. He smacked 16 boundaries in his unbeaten knock to help India chase a 238-run target in just 36.4 overs. Kohli looked in great touch that night and could have touched the 150-run mark as well had England set a bigger target for the Men in Blue.

#3 Kohli's match-winning 88 vs. South Africa, 2015

India prepared tough wickets for South Africa when the Proteas visited them for a Test series in 2015/16. Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium played host to the fourth match of the series. South Africa's batters did not have a great time in the middle. AB de Villiers scored 43 runs off 297 balls, while Hashim Amla aggregated 25 runs off 244 deliveries.

On the same pitch, Virat Kohli scored 88 runs from 165 balls in India's second innings. He hit 10 fours and helped the home side set a 481-run target for the Proteas. India won that Test by 337 runs.

