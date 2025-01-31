Virat Kohli's return to the Ranji Trophy did not turn out as one would have anticipated. The former Indian captain walked out to bat on Day 2 (Friday, January 31), of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 fixture between Delhi and Railways in Delhi.

The right-hander was dismissed for just six runs as his stay at the crease was cut short. Virat Kohli failed to get going and will hope to come good in the second innings.

He returned to the Ranji Trophy after last having played in November 2012. Talking about his first-class career for Delhi, Virat made his debut against Tamil Nadu in 2006. While he missed out on Delhi's previous game in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, he is participating in their last league stage match against the Railways.

On that note, let us take a look at his top five highest scores for Delhi in first-class cricket.

Virat Kohli's top 5 highest scores for Delhi in first-class cricket

#5 139 vs Tamil Nadu - 2010 Ranji Trophy

In the 2010 season of the Ranji Trophy, Delhi were up against Tamil Nadu in a Group A fixture in Chennai. Virat Kohli walked in at No.3 in the first innings and scored a hundred.

The right-hander scored 139 runs off 267 balls including 12 fours and 4 sixes in his knock. However, his century could not help Delhi win the match as the game eventually ended in a draw. He was Delhi's only centurion in that match.

#4 145 vs Uttar Pradesh - 2009 Ranji Trophy

Delhi took on Uttar Pradesh in a Group B match in Lucknow in the 2009 Ranji Trophy. Batting first, Uttar Pradesh put on a massive total of 536/7 declared on the board. In response, Delhi were bundled out for 202 and the follow-on was enforced.

In the second innings, Virat Kohli led Delhi's fight with a gritty century. He scored 145 runs off 173 balls, walking in to bat at No.4. His innings included 22 boundaries as well. Unfortunately, it was not enough as Delhi were bowled out for 312, losing the game by an innings and 22 runs.

#3 169 vs Karnataka - 2007 Ranji Trophy

Virat Kohli's third highest first-class score for Delhi came in the 2007 Ranji Trophy against Karnataka in a Group A clash in Bengaluru. Batting first, the visitors posted a huge total of 538. Shikhar Dhawan, Mithun Manhas, and Virat all scored hundreds.

Virat top-scored with 169 runs off 311 balls batting at No.3. His knock comprised 25 fours and a six as well. Unfortunately, only two days of play were possible as the remaining days were washed out due to rain and the game ended in a forceful draw.

#2 173 vs Bengal - 2010 Ranji Trophy

Virat Kohli's highest score to date in the Ranji Trophy came against Bengal in 2010. It was a Group A match in Delhi. Bengal scored 473 runs in the first innings. In response, Delhi put up 459 runs, led by Virat's massive hundred.

He slammed 173 runs off 267 runs and smashed 24 boundaries as well as a six in his knock. The match eventually ended in a draw and Virat was the top-scorer overall from both sides.

#1 197 vs Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited - 2008-09 Nissar Trophy

Virat Kohli's highest first-class score for Delhi came in the 2008-09 Nissar Trophy against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGP) Limited in Delhi. Delhi scored just 134 runs in the first innings while SNGP scored 266 runs.

In the second innings, Delhi came back with a total of 516/4 as the match ended in a draw with SNGP winning on 1st innings. Virat batted at No.3 in the second innings and slammed 197 runs off 274 balls including 29 fours and a six. Therefore, he missed out on a double hundred by a narrow margin.

