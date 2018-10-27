Virat Kohli surpasses Chris Gayle to become the highest run-scorer among active players

Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli becomes the highest run-scorer among the active players surpassing the Jamaican, Chris Gayle's tally of 18548 runs (Tests, ODIs and T20s combined).

Gayle held the record for the most number of runs in International cricket among the active players until Kohli broke the record in the third ODI against West Indies in Pune.

Team India are currently playing the West Indies in a five-match ODI series. Kohli's men won the first ODI at Guwahati by eight wickets. The second ODI which was played at the Visakhapatnam saw Virat Kohli scale the 10,000 run mark- fifth Indian and 13th batsmen overall to achieve the feat. Kohli's monumental knock saw him become the quickest to 10,000 ODI runs as he achieved it in just 205 innings.

The skipper amassed 157* off 129, but his knock went into vain as the match ended in a tie. Today, in the third ODI in Pune, Virat Kohli broke another record as he surpassed Chris Gayle's tally of 18548 International runs, thereby becoming the highest run-getter in the world among the active players.

Virat, who entered this game at 18,509 International runs was at his usual best with the bat and continued his good run. The South African batsman, Hashim Amla is the third on this list with 17995 runs across all the three formats of the game followed by the former Indian skipper, MS Dhoni (16506) and kiwi star batsman, Ross Taylor (14963).

Team India will be up against the Windies in the fourth and fifth ODIs at Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram respectively, before heading to the three-match T20 series under Rohit Sharma. They will be looking to clinch the series at Mumbai after missing out on a victory in a nail-biter at Vizag in the second ODI.

With Virat at his belligerent best with the bat, he is sure to break many more records in the following two matches.