Virat Kohli talks about Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion in the Test squad

22-year old Yadav replaced the injured Amit Mishra in the Indian Test squad against Bangladesh.

What’s the story?

Kuldeep Yadav, the latest entrant to India’s Test squad, has received the backing of skipper Virat Kohli, who believes that the 22-year old can be an asset to the team. Addressing the media on the eve of the one-off Test between India and Bangladesh, Kohli said:

“He has been doing well in the domestic circuit, so him being called is not a surprising thing for anyone. He has been in the reckoning and did well in the warm-up game against England. Obviously, he brings something different to the table. A leg spinner brings variety, so does a chinaman. I don’t know how things will shape up. We have a set of four spinners and Mish has been doing well but he got injured. He will stay in our scheme of things: and so are a few more players from the domestic circuit. I hope Kuldeep can

make a big difference at some stage”.

In case you didn’t kow…

Yadav was added to the team after Amit Mishra, the team’s first choice leg-spinner, had to be sidelined after getting injured just before the start of the one-off Test against Bangladesh. The 22-year old Yadav, who hasn’t played a single international game yet, is a chinaman bowler who was part of the U-19 World Cup team in 2014.

The heart of the matter

As has been the case for a while now, domestic performances are being given prime importance as a criteria for selection to the national side. With the inclusion of teenagers such as Rishabh Pant, as well as proven stars in the form of Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh, the selectors have made sure that those who have performed have found a place in the side.

The fourth highest wicket-taker amongst spinners this season, Kuldeep Yadav has captured 35 wickets in 2016-17, @27.42. In total, he has 81 first-class wickets from 22 matches, @33.11. Strong performances this year, as well as the nature of his bowling that brings variation to the table, are the primary reasons why Kohli spoke extensively about Yadav.

What’s next?

With the selection to the one-off Test against Bangladesh, Yadav gets the opportunity to travel with the team on his first assignment, although his place in the first XI is not confirmed. The series presents him a great platform to showcase his talent to the core of the Indian batting in the nets, and hone his skills.



Sportskeeda’s take



As pointed by Kohli himself, the Indian spin attack is pretty much settled, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja forming the first layer, and Jayant Yadav and Amit Mishra filling in the rest of the places.

Yet, he might be tried out for a few matches in the future, especially because of the nature of his trade, as well as the maturity he has shown in the IPL, as well as the warm-up matches that he has been part of. The team can have a rotation policy for spinners, now that there are a plethora of options to play with.