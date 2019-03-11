×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Virat Kohli unhappy with 'inconsistent' DRS after Mohali loss

IANS
NEWS
News
338   //    11 Mar 2019, 20:26 IST
IANS Image
Virat Kohli. (File Photo: IANS)

Mohali, March 11 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli has slammed the Decision Review System (DRS) after the caught-behind appeal against Ashton Turner was turned down during the fourth ODI between India and Australia at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Sunday. Turner went on to guide Australia to a scintillating victory with an unbeaten 84 off 43 balls.

The incident took place in the 44th over, when Turner tried to slash a wide leg-break from spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and the ball took the edge of the bat and settled into the gloves of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Though the on-field umpire turned down India's appeal, Kohli and boys asked for a review. The replay showed a clear nick on the snickometer, but the third umpire stuck with the on-field umpire's decision.

"The DRS call was a bit of surprise for all of us and it's becoming more of a talking point in every game. It's just not consistent at all, that was a game-changing moment," Kohli said.

"But yeah, that's more of an uncontrollable, but the controllable we had to do right, and we didn't do it right, and the opportunity slipped away," he added.

Kohli had earlier questioned the DRS in the third ODI in Ranchi when Australian captain Aaron Finch was adjudged leg before wicket off chinaman Kuldeep Yadav.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs Australia 2019: Virat Kohli surprised by DRS decision in Mohali ODI
RELATED STORY
Selection problems for both India and Australia (Column: Just Sport)
RELATED STORY
Ind vs Aus 2019: The DRS controversy
RELATED STORY
3 Instances when the usage of DRS went horribly wrong
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Virat Kohli - MS Dhoni DRS moments
RELATED STORY
How many ODI centuries will Virat Kohli score in his illustrious career?
RELATED STORY
6 times India used DRS to perfection
RELATED STORY
Michael Vaughan makes a daring statement about Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
#10YearsChallenge- The 'Virat' rise in the stature of Kohli
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: Under-Pressure Rishabh Pant reminds Mohali crowd of MS Dhoni's absence
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 09:30 PM
BAN 211/10 & 80/3 (23.0 ov)
NZ 432/6
Day 4 | Stumps: Bangladesh trail New Zealand by 141 runs with 7 wickets remaining
BAN VS NZ live score
2nd Test | 09:30 PM
BAN 211/10 & 80/3 (23.0 ov)
NZ 432/6
Day 4 | Stumps: Bangladesh trail New Zealand by 141 runs with 7 wickets remaining
BAN VS NZ live score
2nd Test | 09:30 PM
BAN 211/10 & 80/3 (23.0 ov)
NZ 432/6
Day 4 | Stumps: Bangladesh trail New Zealand by 141 runs with 7 wickets remaining
BAN VS NZ live score
2nd Test | 09:30 PM
BAN 211/10 & 80/3 (23.0 ov)
NZ 432/6
Day 4 | Stumps: Bangladesh trail New Zealand by 141 runs with 7 wickets remaining
BAN VS NZ live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in India 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us