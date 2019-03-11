Virat Kohli unhappy with 'inconsistent' DRS after Mohali loss

Virat Kohli. (File Photo: IANS)

Mohali, March 11 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli has slammed the Decision Review System (DRS) after the caught-behind appeal against Ashton Turner was turned down during the fourth ODI between India and Australia at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Sunday. Turner went on to guide Australia to a scintillating victory with an unbeaten 84 off 43 balls.

The incident took place in the 44th over, when Turner tried to slash a wide leg-break from spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and the ball took the edge of the bat and settled into the gloves of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Though the on-field umpire turned down India's appeal, Kohli and boys asked for a review. The replay showed a clear nick on the snickometer, but the third umpire stuck with the on-field umpire's decision.

"The DRS call was a bit of surprise for all of us and it's becoming more of a talking point in every game. It's just not consistent at all, that was a game-changing moment," Kohli said.

"But yeah, that's more of an uncontrollable, but the controllable we had to do right, and we didn't do it right, and the opportunity slipped away," he added.

Kohli had earlier questioned the DRS in the third ODI in Ranchi when Australian captain Aaron Finch was adjudged leg before wicket off chinaman Kuldeep Yadav.