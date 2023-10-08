Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith - who could decide today's India vs Australia World Cup 2023 match

The 2023 ODI World Cup stands as the pinnacle in cricket history, and as per Indian captain Rohit Sharma, it is one of the most significant events of his career. India will take on Australia in Chennai on Sunday, which will mark their first game of the tournament.

The pressure on a team in such circumstances is unimaginable. When the umpires signal 'play,' it will be a welcome moment of relief for India's players, as they can then start focusing on what will be in their control.

Virat Kohli will be the center of all attraction once again and he will be the key batter for India. Spin is anticipated to wield considerable influence at Chepauk, and on paper, India appears well-prepared in that aspect.

Kohli will be the key, more so since Shubman Gill is currently recovering from dengue and may be unavailable. In his absence, Ishan Kishan is likely to partner with Rohit at the top. Virat Kohli, who has been in great form this year, will be India's key player in the middle order.

This could be the World Cup where Kohli breezes past Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI hundreds. For all his fitness, he could not be around for the next World Cup and this will be his last dance.

He enters this match against Australia as India's second-highest run-scorer in the ODI World Cup history, and now needs 470 to complete 1500 runs in the tournament. This is the match he could lay down the early marker.

Virat Kohli has scored 25,767 runs in 563 innings across formats. And this is the tournament where he needs 190 runs to surpass Mahela Jayawardene and become the fourth-highest scorer in international cricket.

How has Virat Kohli fared in Chennai?

In eight matches in Chennai, Kohli has scored 337 runs at an average of 42. He loves the big stage and loves to take on Australia. Hence, he could be the man who could once again decide this match.

Much like Virat Kohli, Steve Smith will be the talisman for Australia. This could be his last World Cup and would want to grab his second trophy. In 23 innings against India, Smith has amassed 1260 runs at an average of 54 and with a strike rate of 54.78. He has notched up five tons against India and will be the key batter for Australia.

Steve Smith's importance against India spinners

On a sluggish track in Chennai, he will be Australia's key weapon in the middle order - especially against the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav.

It will be a battle between two sides, but it will also be the key clash against Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. In conditions that could favour spinners a lot, Virat Kohli will be the key batter for India and could decide this contest.