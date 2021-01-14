Virender Sehwag praises Kerala opener Mohammed Azharuddeen for his blistering ton against Mumbai

Mohammed Azharuddeen played a superb knock of 137 against the Mumbai cricket team in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Wednesday night. The Kerala opener has received much appreciation from the cricket universe for his excellent performance.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag also enjoyed Mohammed Azharuddeen's knock and sent out a tweet lauding the rising star from Kerala.

"Wah Azharudeen, behtareen! To score like that against Mumbai was some effort. 137* of 54 and finishing the job on hand. Enjoyed this innings," wrote Virender Sehwag.

To score like that against Mumbai was some effort. 137* of 54 and finishing the job on hand. Enjoyed this innings.#SyedMushtaqAliT20

Mohammed Azharuddeen registered the best score by a batsman for the Kerala cricket team in T20 cricket. His 54-ball 137* assisted his side in chasing down Mumbai's 197-run target inside 16 overs.

Azharuddeen destroyed the Mumbai bowling lineup featuring some well-known players like Dhawal Kulkarni, Shivam Dube, Siddhesh Lad, and Tushar Deshpande. He aggregated 137 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 253.70. Notably, he smacked nine fours and 11 maximums in his entertaining knock.

Mohammed Azharuddeen records the 2nd fastest ton in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Rishabh Pant holds the record for the fastest hundred in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history

Mohammed Azharuddeen's outstanding performance against Mumbai has earned him the second spot on the list of the fastest centuries in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history. Current Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is at the number one position on this list courtesy his 32-ball hundred against Himachal Pradesh in the tournament's 2018 edition.

Mohammed Azharuddeen has equalled Yusuf Pathan's record for the quickest T20 century in Mumbai. Pathan had blasted a 37-ball ton for the Rajasthan Royals in an IPL game against the Mumbai Indians during IPL 2010. Azharuddeen matched that feat in the Kerala vs. Mumbai match of the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.