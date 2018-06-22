" 'Virushka' has really had a powerful influence on me," says cricketing starlet KL Rahul

The Indian starlet spoke his heart out in a candid chat.

Press Release NEWS News 22 Jun 2018, 17:31 IST

Mumbai, June 21, 2018: Indian Cricketer, KL Rahul, known for his smashing performances on the cricket ground, shared candid anecdotes about his personal life, journey and experiences with celebrity host Renil Abraham on the show ‘Open House with Renil’. The fact that KL Rahul has many aspects to his life than just being a star cricketer was revealed in a tête-à-tête with Renil.

The young cricketing talent opened-up about how he once was the third wheel in the 'Virushka' relationship. KL Rahul says, “There was one instance after a match at Melbourne where I had a terrible performance. I was miserable and depressed. Anushka who noticed this came up to my room and asked me to accompany her and Virat to their dinner date. The couple talked me through their similar experiences and that helped me understand how to manage these situations better. They took immense care of me and ensured I was not alone. They even made sure I spent the new year night with them. They are an amazing couple and have really had a powerful influence on me.”

When probed about his rumoured relationship with the actress Nidhhi Agerwal, KL Rahul nonchalantly refutes all allegations and states that both are just good friends. He says, “We have known each other since our college days. We are just good friends and all the rumours are false.” Speaking about the brickbats that come along with the bouquets, given his popularity on social media, KL shares that he has asked his family and friends to refrain from sharing any news that features him as it distracts and may hamper his performance. “Constructive criticism from experienced or elderly people is always good but it saddens me when I see young kids posting abusive content on social media.”

The star player’s life is full of sugar, spice and a lot more as he reveals all in a candid chat on ‘Open House with Renil’. The cricketer also reveals that his style icon is David Beckham and his hairstyles are inspired by the football legend. He also looks up to the way Ranveer Singh dresses up and would love to try his looks out even though he admits that he would never be able to carry them off.