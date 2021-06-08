Vitality Blast 2021: 5 players to watch out

The T20 fest is back in England as the 2021 edition of Vitality Blast gets underway from June 9. As many as 18 teams split across two groups will compete in what promises to be a riveting tournament full of fun and excitement.

The upcoming edition of Vitality Blast features a good blend of youth and big international stars spread evenly across all teams.

In this article, we look at five players who can make a big impact in the Vitality Blast this year.

#5. Matt Parkinson

Matt Parkinson

Matt Parkinson has been the leading wicket-taker for his side Lancashire in the Vitality Blast for the last three seasons.

The 24-year-old scalped 15 wickets at an economy of 7.68 in the tournament's previous edition, helping his side reach the competition's semi-finals.

The leg-spinner, who bowls attacking lines and lengths, is known to stifle the batsman with his variations of pace.

Parkinson, who was part of the English national side on their recent India tour, will be looking to have another good season in the Vitality Blast and book a ticket for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

#4. James Vince

James Vince

The Hampshire skipper has been in terrific form over the last eight months. Vince, who played for the title-winning Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League earlier this year, was among the top run-getters in the tournament, scoring 537 runs from 16 games at a strike rate of over 140.

The right-hander has been among the top five run-scorers in T20 cricket since the start of 2020, having scored close to 1200 runs across 43 innings.

James Vince’s form augurs well for Hampshire, who will be desperate to turn their campaign around after a disastrous 2020 edition of Vitality Blast.

#3. Devon Conway

Devon Conway

Somerset will be buoyant about having the Kiwi international in their side for the upcoming edition of the Vitality Blast.

Although Conway will miss the start of the tournament owing to the WTC final, the southpaw’s meteoric rise over the last few months has only raised his stakes as an overseas batsman.

Conway has accumulated 667 runs at an average of 67 in T20s played since January 2021.

The swashbuckling opener will be hoping to set the ground ablaze at Taunton with his audacious stroke-play and will look to make it a memorable season for Somerset in this year's Vitality Blast.

#2. Alex Hales

Alex Hales

The T20 veteran will be eyeing a national comeback with a good performance in the Vitality Blast this season. The 32-year-old, who last played for England in March 2019, has scored the most runs (1610) in T20s since the start of 2020.

Hales was the top run-getter in this year’s Big Bash League, smashing 543 runs at a mammoth strike rate of 161, complementing the 576 runs in the 2019-20 edition.

The tall right-hander’s form will play a crucial role in Nottingham’s title defense in the Vitality Blast this season.

#1. Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson

The New Zealand pacer will be plying his trade with Yorkshire in this year’s Vitality Blast. Ferguson, who has the ability to bowl at a searing pace, will add his rich experience in the Yorkshire setup.

The 29-year-old has a knack for breaking partnerships and is also good at the death, having the ability to bowl pinpoint yorkers.

Ferguson, who last played in England during the ICC World Cup 2019, had a fruitful time picking up 21 wickets in just nine matches.

With his availability for the entire season, Yorkshire will hope the Kiwi quick leads the bowling attack for them in this year’s Vitality Blast.

