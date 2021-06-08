Vitality Blast 2021: What does the return of Ben Stokes mean for England?

Ben Stokes turning up for Durham in the Vitality Blast 2021 is good news for England.

The all-rounder last played the edition in 2018 and is all set to test his match fitness after recovering from a finger injury he sustained during the IPL earlier this year.

Stokes' injury was initially expected to rule him out of action for up to 12 weeks, or early July, but his recovery from surgery has been smooth and rapid.

"I'm able to bowl, I'm able to get in the gym and I'm able to hit some balls again," Ben Stokes said in his Mirror column last week. "I'm at an exciting point of my recovery where full-on training is not that far away and then I can start thinking about playing in a match again."

What does this mean for Ben Stokes and England?

A chance to get back into competitive cricket as quickly as possible. The famed Vitality Blast tournament will be a platform for Ben Stokes to warm up and be game ready for England's grueling schedule.

A report from ESPN Cricinfo said details of Stokes' comeback are yet to be confirmed by the ECB, and that he could target one of the 2nd XI T20s against Lancashire on June 14. However, Durham have four games in the Blast from June 15-20 and the swashbuckling all-rounder is likely to return in one of them.

Meanwhile, England are yet to name a squad for their shorter format series. The group is slated to link up on June 19 ahead of the first T20I in Cardiff. This would mean fast tracking Stokes into the squad.

The larger picture for England will be the Tests against India starting August 4 and the Ashes that follow later this year.

Stokes is a vital cog in all of England's formats and his return will see their chances of winning the series against India and Australia considerably.

The Vitality T20 Blast 2021 is all set to start on 9th of June, with 122 group matches to take place till the 18th of September. 18 teams will participate in the event, with North Group and South Group having nine teams each.

Northamptonshire, Yorkshire, Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Lancashire, Warwickshire, Durham, Worcestershire and Leicestershire will play in the North Group.

Gloucestershire, Essex, Middlesex, Somerset, Sussex, Glamorgan, Kent, Hampshire and Surrey will play in the South.

