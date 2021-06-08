Vitality T20 Blast 2021: Top 5 names to watch out for    

The Vitality T20 Blast kicks off on June 9, with 18 teams vying for the trophy. The tournament has always thrown up some memorable matches, and this year is unlikely to be any different.

T20 leagues can make or break the careers of players and can propel a few up to international stardom. With IPL 2021 set to resume later this year, followed by the T20 World Cup, the Vitality T20 Blast gains even more importance. Players will look to be at their best and break into their national sides or play the biggest T20 league in the world.

Who are the big names to watch out for in the Vitality T20 Blast 2021?

The Vitality T20 Blast has several quality players to call upon, and here are the top five players you should keep an eye on during the tournament.

#1 Finn Allen – Lancashire

Finn Allen is a marked man in the Vitality T20 Blast. The young power-hitter from New Zealand is regarded as one of the brightest T20 prospects out there. Despite making it big in his home country, Finn Allen is yet to showcase his true mettle in franchise cricket.

He didn’t get a chance with the Royal Challengers Bangalore during the first half of IPL 2021 but impressed with the New Zealand side during the Bangladesh T20 series.

This will be Finn Allen’s first proper T20 tournament outside his home country, with fans and pundits alike eager to see what the 22-year-old firecracker has to offer. At 187.68, Finn Allen has the highest T20 career strike rate for anyone with more than 600 runs in the format.

But with most of his success coming in the pocket-sized grounds of New Zealand, Finn Allen will have his work cut out in the Vitality T20 Blast. With bigger grounds and his ability against spin yet to be truly tested, all eyes will be on Finn Allen to see whether he is up to the challenge.

If he delivers, a T20 World Cup spot and a consistent run with RCB later this year may not be too far away.

#2 Jos Buttler – Lancashire

Jos Buttler will feature in the Vitality T20 Blast for the first time since 2018

There isn’t much to say about Jos Buttler and his ability in white-ball cricket. One of the most destructive batters in the game, Jos Buttler is capable of playing both at the top of the order as well as a finisher.

What is fascinating in this year’s Vitality T20 Blast is the amount of time the team can call upon the Englishman’s services. Jos Buttler will feature in six Vitality T20 Blast games this season, with the 30-year-old returning to the competition for the first time since 2018.

International commitments have prevented Jos Buttler from consistently featuring for Lancashire. But when he is available, he does make a difference. Buttler was part of the side when they lifted the T20 Blast trophy for the first time in 2015, and had an outstanding campaign in 2017 where he averaged over 50.

Lancashire fell short at the penultimate stage last year, losing to Nottinghamshire by five wickets in the semi-final. With Jos Buttler at their disposal, it will be interesting to see whether he can transform their fortunes and help them in the competition.

#3 Ben Stokes - Durham

One of the most complete all-rounders in the game, England fans are buzzing to see Ben Stokes feature in the Vitality T20 Blast for the first time since 2018.

It will be Ben Stokes’ first competitive appearance since injuring his finger during IPL 2021 and could kick off a busy period for the all-rounder. Easily the biggest name in the squad, Ben Stokes will be expected to carry the side as Durham look to improve on their disappointing performance from last year.

It has been a while since we have seen the best of Ben Stokes. But with the player coming after an injury-enforced break, fans may finally see the Ben Stokes that can change the game at will during the Vitality T20 Blast.

#4 Marnus Labuschagne - Glamorgan

T20 cricket is Marnus Labuschagne’s weakest format. Despite being a regular in the Test and ODI setup, Marnus Labuschagne is yet to break into the T20 squad. With the World Cup a few months away, time is running out for the diminutive batsman.

Marnus Labuschagne missed out on Australia’s squad for the West Indies tour and will now look to silence his critics with his performances for Glamorgan in the Vitality T20 Blast. He has a point to prove, with Labuschagne not enjoying the best of runs during the County Championship

He showed signs of returning back to his best in the last game, and a strong T20 stint with Glamorgan could push him into the reckoning for Australia’s T20 World Cup squad.

#5 Devon Conway - Somerset

Man of the moment, Devon Conway can do no wrong right now. Everything he touches turns to gold, and Somerset will hope Devon Conway’s brings his Midas Touch when he plays for them in this year’s Vitality T20 Blast.

Conway will join the side after the World Test Championship Final and could play a crucial role for them in the 2021 Vitality T20 Blast campaign.

A destructive opener who has cemented his T20 spot with the Blackcaps in no time, Devon Conway averages 44.35 in T20 cricket. A few memorable knocks could also attract the attention of IPL franchises, with many teams looking to beef up their batting order ahead of the tournament later this year.

So these were the top five names you need to keep an eye on when the Vitality T20 Blast starts. Did we miss out on any? Tell us in the comments section below!

