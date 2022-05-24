Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 1, Yorkshire vs Worcestershire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

The Vitality T20 Blast 2022 is set to kick off on May 25. The premier domestic T20 competition consists of group stage and knockout games, with the final scheduled to take place on July 16. Each county team will play a total of 14 group-stage games, seven at home and seven away.

The first game sees Yorkshire lock horns with Worcestershire at Headingley in Leeds in a North Group fixture.

Yorkshire have some exciting players on their side. The likes of Finn Allen, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Adil Rashid and David Willey have a good amount of experience and will play a key role in Yorkshire’s progress in the competition. They lost to Sussex in the quarter-finals last year and will be looking to go all the way this time around.

Worcestershire, on the other hand, failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition last year. They finished fourth in the North Group with six wins in 14 games.

It will be interesting to see whether they manage to qualify for the quarter-finals in the upcoming edition of the Vitality T20 Blast. Ben Cox, Josh Baker and Ed Pollock will be looking to contribute to the team’s success.

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Match Details:

Match: Yorkshire vs Worcestershire, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: May 25th 2022, Wednesday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Pitch Report

The pitch at Headingley is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Leeds are expected to hover between 10 and 16 degrees Celsius. We might witness interruptions during the course of the match as there is rain predicted on Wednesday.

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Probable XIs

Yorkshire

Probable XI

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Finn Allen, Matthew Revis, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, William Luxton, Jordan Thompson, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Matthew Fisher, Steven Patterson

Worcestershire

Probable XI

Ed Pollock, Jack Haynes, Joshua Dell, Colin Munro, Ben Cox, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Barnard, Josh Baker, Pat Brown, Josh Tongue

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction

With both sides eager to kickstart their campaign on a winning note, they are expected to come out all guns blazing on Wednesday.

However, Yorkshire have a good balance to their side and are likely to snatch the win.

Prediction: Yorkshire to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee