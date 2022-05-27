Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 10, Northamptonshire vs Durham: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Northamptonshire will take on Durham in the 11th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 at the County Ground in Northampton on Friday, May 27.

In their first game, Northamptonshire suffered a heavy 125-run defeat at the hands of Warwickshire. Warwickshire put up a total of 207/3 on the board in 16 overs. Northamptonshire were then bundled out for a paltry 81 in 14.2 overs. They will look to come back strong and register their first tournament win of the tournament in this match.

Durham, on the other hand, made a positive start with a 54-run win over Leicestershire. Graham Clark (36), Ashton Turner (32) and Paul Coughlin (42) made vital contributions.

After posting 184/8 on the board, Durham bundled Leicestershire out for 130 runs to win the game. Paul Coughlin stood out with the ball as well, picking up four wickets.

Northamptonshire vs Durham Match Details

Match: Northamptonshire vs Durham, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022.

Date and Time: May 27, 2022, Friday; 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: County Ground, Northampton.

Northamptonshire vs Durham Pitch Report

It is a placid wicket where one can expect a good bounce and carry off the surface. The ball will come onto the bat nicely and the batters will enjoy playing on this track. An average score of around 170-180 is expected and teams will look to chase.

Northamptonshire vs Durham Weather Forecast

The weather is clear for a full game with less chance of rain. The temperature is expected to hover between seven and 11 degrees Celsius.

Northamptonshire vs Durham Probable XIs

Northamptonshire

Chris Lynn, Ben Curran, Joshua Cobb (c), Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Lewis McManus (wk), Tom Taylor, James Sales, Matthew Kelly, Ben Sanderson, Freddie Heldreich

Durham

Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ollie Robinson (wk), Ashton Turner (c), David Bedingham, Ned Eckersley, Ben Raine, Brydon Carse, Paul Coughlin, Liam Trevaskis, Scott Borthwick

Northamptonshire vs Durham Match Prediction

Northamptonshire will be happy to be playing in their home conditions. However, Durham started off with a brilliant win and will be eager to carry the momentum into this contest. Thus, going by recent form, they are expected to win this clash.

Prediction: Durham to win.

