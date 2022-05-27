Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 11, Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Nottinghamshire meet Worcestershire in the 11th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. Trent Bridge in Nottingham is the venue for this North Group battle.

Nottinghamshire had a brilliant campaign last year. They finished at the top of the North Group with nine wins from 14 games. Unfortunately, they lost their quarter-final game against Hampshire by a close margin of just two runs, which brought their campaign to a disappointing end.

Nottinghamshire will thus want to repeat their performance and go further ahead this year.

Worcestershire, on the other hand, lost their opening clash of the tournament against Yorkshire by seven wickets. Jack Haynes scored a fine half-century to take them to a decent score of 172/9.

However, Yorkshire made light work of the chase, getting over the line in 18.1 overs quite comfortably in the end.

That said, both teams will be eyeing a win here, which makes the battle further interesting.

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Match Details

Match: Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: May 27, 2022, Friday; 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Pitch Report

It is a decent track where there will be assistance for both batters and bowlers, making it an even contest. The average first innings total at this venue is 165.

Teams that win the toss will want to bat first and put the runs on the board.

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Weather Forecast

There will be patchy clouds at Trent Bridge. However, the weather is clear during the course of the game with no rain expected. The temperature will range between 6 and 15 degrees Celsius.

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Probable XIs

Nottinghamshire

Steven Mullaney (c), Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Ben Slater, Tom Moores, Samit Patel, Calvin Harrison, Jake Ball, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter.

Worcestershire

Ben Cox (c&wk), Ed Barnard, Ed Pollock, Brett D’Oliveira, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Gareth Roderick, Josh Baker, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris, Patrick Brown.

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction

Nottinghamshire appear to be a well-balanced unit with some key players in their line-up. Given their performances in the previous year in addition, they are expected to beat Worcestershire and start on a winning note.

Prediction: Nottinghamshire to win.

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A.

LIVE POLL Q. Alex Hales to score a half-century today? Yes No 2 votes so far

Edited by Arjun Panchadar