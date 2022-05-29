Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 19, Sussex vs Kent: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Sussex and Kent cross swords in the 19th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. The County Ground in Hove is the venue for this South Group encounter.

Sussex have had the worst possible start to this year's season. They have lost both of their opening games.

Sussex lost to Glamorgan by seven wickets first up. They also suffered a 41-run defeat at the hands of Gloucestershire in their previous game.

Gloucestershire registered a challenging total of 193/7. In reply, Sussex fell way short as they could only manage to get to 152/8 from their 20 overs. Mohammad Rizwan scored yet another half-century but could not find much support from the rest of the batters.

For Kent, it has been a similar story so far. The defending champions have also lost both of their opening games. They were first beaten by Somerset, followed by a 4-wicket defeat against Essex.

Sam Billings (48*), Zak Crawley (40), Daniel Bell-Drummond (31) and Joe Denly (35) all batted well to take them to 184/4. However, their bowlers failed to defend the score as Essex romped home with two deliveries to spare.

Both teams are in search of their first win and need to put their best foot forward.

Sussex vs Kent Match Details

Match: Sussex vs Kent, South Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: May 29, 2022, Sunday; 7:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Sussex vs Kent Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to assist the quicker bowlers with the new ball. Batting might not be easy in the initial phase of the game.

The average first innings score is about 160 at this venue. Therefore, teams will be eager to bowl first and chase on this surface.

Sussex vs Kent Weather Forecast

We can expect cloud cover throughout the game with 50% chance of precipitation as well. Conditions will thus be overcast and temperatures will hover around 8 to 15 degrees Celsius.

Sussex vs Kent Probable XIs

Sussex

Ravi Bopara (c), Delray Rawlins, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Josh Philippe, Luke Wright, George Garton, Harrison Ward, Will Beer, Archie Lenham, Henry Crocombe, Steven Finn.

Kent

Sam Billings (c & wk), Zak Crawley, Jack Leaning, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Jordan Cox, George Linde, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaasen, Matthew Quinn.

Sussex vs Kent Match Prediction

Both teams have struggled in the competition so far. They will be desperate to win, making it a tight contest. Kent have a superior batting line-up whereas Sussex are reliant on their top order.

Thus, expect Kent to register their first win in this clash.

Prediction: Kent to win.

Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Sussex Cricket Youtube Channel.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar