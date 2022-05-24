Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 2, Kent vs Somerset: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 sees Kent square off against Somerset in a rematch of last year's final. This South Group fixture will be played at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on May 25.

Defending champions Kent finished at the top of the South Group in the last edition to qualify for the knockout stages before going all the way. Jordan Cox, Daniel Bell-Drummond and Darren Stevens will play a key role for them this time around.

Somerset, meanwhile, lost to Kent by 25 runs in last year's final. They have a solid squad this time around and will look to avenge their final loss to Kent when the two meet on Wednesday.

The likes of Tom Abell, Will Smeed and Roelof van der Merwe have a lot of experience under their belt and it will come in handy for Somerset.

Kent vs Somerset Match Details:

Match: Kent vs Somerset, South Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: May 25 2022, Wednesday, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Kent vs Somerset Pitch Report

The pitch at St Lawrence Ground is good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Fans can expect a high-scoring game at this venue.

Kent vs Somerset Weather Forecast

The temperature in Canterbury is expected to range between nine and 17 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Kent vs Somerset Probable XIs

Kent

Probable XI

Jordan Cox, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Alex Blake, Darren Stevens, George Linde, Sam Billings, James Logan, Fred Klaassen, Matt Milnes, Matthew Quinn

Somerset

Probable XI

Tom Abell, Rilee Rossouw, Will Smeed, Tom Banton, Steven Davies, George Bartlett, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Roelof van der Merwe, James Hildreth, Marchant de Lange

Kent vs Somerset Match Prediction

Kent will look to kickstart their title defense on a winning note whereas Somerset will be keen for revenge, which makes this match interesting. However, Kent have the confidence of beating Somerset last year and will look to repeat the result on Wednesday.

Prediction: Kent to win this encounter.

Kent vs Somerset telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

