Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 20, Yorkshire vs Leicestershire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Yorkshire lock horns with Leicestershire in the 20th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. This is a North Group fixture that will be played at Headingley, Leeds.

Yorkshire started their campaign with a seven-wicket win over Worcestershire. Their next game against Lancashire ended in a tie. Lancashire posted a healthy total of 183/7 on the board.

In reply, Yorkshire also got to 183/5. They would have liked to get over the line but failed to do so as the game ended in a draw. Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Harry Brook scored half-centuries in a thrilling chase.

Leicestershire, on the other hand, have lost both their games in the competition so far. They lost their last match to Derbyshire by a disappointing margin of 70 runs.

Leicestershire were set a target of 160. However, their batters failed miserably as they could get nowhere close to the total. They were bundled out for just 89 runs as none of their batters could get going.

Leicestershire need to pick themselves up from this poor performance.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Match Details

Match: Lancashire vs Yorkshire, North Group Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: May 29, 2022, Sunday; 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leads

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Pitch Report

The wicket will be ideal for batting and batters will enjoy playing on this track. Bowlers will have to be tidy with their lines and lengths and it will be a challenge for them.

The average score at this venue is 174 runs. We can expect a high-scoring clash.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Weather Forecast

The conditions are clear for a full game of cricket with very little chance of rain. The temperature is expected to hover between 9 and 13 degrees Celsius.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Probable XIs

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Joe Root (c), Harry Brook, Shadab Khan, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Dominic Bess, Adil Rashid, Haris Rauf.

Leicestershire

Hamish Rutherford, Scott Steel, Arron Lilley, Lewis Hill, Colin Ackermann (c), Rishi Patel, Callum Parkinson, Roman Walker, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ben Mike, Rehan Ahmed.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction

Yorkshire have a win and a tie from two games. Thus, they are unbeaten and have played some good cricket. Leicestershire will be under pressure having lost both their games. This will be a challenging battle for them.

Expect Yorkshire to get over the line in this battle.

Prediction: Yorkshire to win.

Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Yorkshire Cricket Youtube channel.

