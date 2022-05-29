Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 21, Somerset vs Essex: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Somerset take on Essex in the 21st match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. This is a South Group fixture that will be played at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton.

Somerset lost to Kent in the final of the 2021 season. However, they avenged that defeat with an right-wicket win over Kent in their opening game this year.

Lewis Gregory’s three-wicket haul helped them restrict the defending champions to 162-6. Rilee Rossouw (81*) and captain Tom Abell (48*) then joined forces to see their team through comfortably in 19.1 overs.

Meanwhile, Essex also made a positive start to their campaign, beating Kent by four wickets. Set a target of 185, Essex got the job done in 19.4 overs.

Paul Walter (47*), along with William Buttleman (37) and Adam Rossington (29) made some key contributions in the successful run chase. Beating the defending champions in their opening game would certainly be a confidence booster for Essex.

Batting was their main cause of concern last season, but they seem to have started well in that aspect.

Somerset vs Essex Match Details

Match: Somerset vs Essex, South Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022.

Date and Time: May 29, 2022, Sunday; 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

Pitch Report

The pitch at The Cooper Associates County Ground is known to be a decent track for batting. Scores in the 170 range can be expected. The team that wins the toss should look to bat first.

Weather Forecast

Light showers are expected during the game, with rain predicted throughout. The temperature could vary between 6 and 16 degrees Celsius.

Probable XIs

Somerset

Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Rilee Rossouw, Tom Abell (c), Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey.

Essex

William Buttleman, Adam Rossington (wk), Michael Pepper, Matthew Critchley, Paul Walter, Daniel Sams, Tom Westley, Simon Harmer (c), Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Samuel Cook.

Match Prediction

Both teams come into this contest on the back of a win in their first match. While both sides have batted well, Somerset appear to have a better bowling attack compared to Essex. Hence, they have an edge and are expected to win this contest.

Prediction: Somerset to win.

Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A,

Live Streaming: Somerset Cricket Youtube channel.

