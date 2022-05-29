Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 22, Nottinghamshire vs Northamptonshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Nottinghamshire and Northamptonshire clash in the 22nd match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. The North Group encounter will take place at Trent Bridge.

Nottinghamshire began their Vitality T20 Blast 2022 campaign with a win over Worcestershire. Luke Fletcher stood out with five wickets while Jake Ball and Dan Christian picked up two each. They restricted Worcestershire to 164/9.

Joe Clarke (52) and Tom Moores (47) then played some crucial knocks as they scaled the target down in 19.4 overs with four wickets to spare eventually. Nottinghamshire will be keen to pick up another win here.

Northamptonshire, on the other hand, suffered a massive 125-run defeat in their opening fixture. However, they came back strong against Durham to put the loss behind them with a 31-run victory. Chris Lynn and Ben Curran fired half-centuries at the top to power them to an exceptional total of 223/4.

In a high-scoring contest, Durham got close but could not get over the line. Restricting them to 192/9, Northamptonshire registered their maiden win of the season. It was an all-around effort from their bowling unit.

Nottinghamshire vs Northamptonshire Match Details

Match: Nottinghamshire vs Northamptonshire, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: May 29, 2022, Sunday; 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire vs Northamptonshire Pitch Report

It is a decent track where there will be assistance for both batters and bowlers, making it an even contest. The average first innings total at this venue is 165.

Teams that win the toss will want to bowl first and chase at this ground.

Nottinghamshire vs Northamptonshire Weather Forecast

There will be patchy clouds at Trent Bridge. However, the weather will remain clear during the course of the game with no rain expected. The temperature will range between 5 and 11 degrees Celsius.

Nottinghamshire vs Northamptonshire Probable XIs

Nottinghamshire

Steven Mullaney, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Dan Christian (c), Tom Moores, Samit Patel, Calvin Harrison, Jake Ball, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter.

Northamptonshire

Chris Lynn, Ben Curran, Saif Zaib, Joshua Cobb (c), Rob Keogh, Lewis McManus, Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Matthew Kelly, Ben Sanderson, Freddie Heldreich.

Nottinghamshire vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction

Nottinghamshire started off with a win playing at home. Once again, they are playing in their own backyard. Thus, they will fancy themselves to do well here and win this encounter.

Prediction: Nottinghamshire to win.

Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Trent Bridge YouTube Channel

LIVE POLL Q. Luke Fletcher to pick 3 or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava