Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 29, Gloucestershire vs Kent: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Gloucestershire are up against Kent in the 29th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. The County Ground in Bristol is set to host this contest, which is a South Group fixture.

Gloucestershire previously suffered a 37-run defeat in a low-scoring affair against Surrey. Tom Smith and Paul van Meekeren picked up three wickets each as they bowled Surrey out for 129 runs. However, their batters made a mess of the chase as they could only get to 92 in the end. Ryan Higgins top-scored with 37 but found no support from any of the other batters.

Kent, on the other hand, continue to struggle in the tournament. They crashed to their third consecutive defeat from as many games against Sussex. Sussex put up a challenging total of 171/5 batting first.

In reply, Kent put up a spirited chase but fell agonisingly short, ending at 167/7. Joe Denly (33), Sam Billings (31) and George Linde (38*) were their key contributors with the bat. They will be desperate to register their first win and get on a winning streak from here.

This is a crucial fixture for both sides, particularly for the defending champions Kent.

Gloucestershire vs Kent Match Details

Match: Gloucestershire vs Kent, South Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022.

Date and Time: June 01, 2022, Wednesday; 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: County Ground, Bristol.

Gloucestershire vs Kent Pitch Report

The County Ground in Bristol will provide a good surface for batting. Fast bowlers will have some help early on in the game. A total above 170-mark should be a good score to defend at this venue.

Gloucestershire vs Kent Weather Forecast

We can expect a full game as there is no rain predicted during the game. The temperature will hover between 7 and 16 degrees Celsius.

Gloucestershire vs Kent Probable XIs

Gloucestershire

Miles Hammond, James Bracey (wk), Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips, Ryan Higgins, Jack Taylor (c), Benny Howell, David Payne, Paul van Meekeren, Naseem Shah, Tom Smith.

Kent

Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Sam Billings (c&wk), Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox, George Linde, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes, Matthew Quinn, Grant Stewart/Fred Klaassen.

Gloucestershire vs Kent Match Prediction

Both sides will aim to play their best cricket in this game. Defending champions Kent have had a horrible start to their campaign this year. They desperately need to win to gain some momentum. Gloucestershire have struggled with their batting. Kent are a decently balanced side and we can expect them to come out on top in this contest.

Prediction: Kent to win.

Telecast Details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

